FBS College Football HC Takes Trolling to Another Level as Iowa State vs Kansas State Disaster Ends in Family Feud

If you thought Dublin was all Guinness and good vibes, nah—Week 0 turned into a full-blown circus. 2 ranked squads flew across the pond, only to deliver a mud-wrestling special in the Aer Lingus Classic. Rain, turnovers, penalties—basically football in clown shoes. By the fourth quarter, it felt less like Farmageddon and more like family Thanksgiving gone wrong. And just when you thought it couldn’t get wilder? A college football head coach back in the States decided to light the internet on fire with some trolling straight off the backyard grill.

Enter Jon Sumrall. Tulane’s head coach couldn’t resist throwing a haymaker of his own from way back in New Orleans. Hours after the chaos in Dublin, Sumrall hopped on X and dropped a picture of ribeyes sizzling on his grill, captioned: “Better lines than football in Dublin!” Petty? Absolutely. Effective? Oh, you better believe it. The man turned steak night into viral comedy, and honestly, there was enough tomfoolery in that game alone to last a whole season.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Start with K-State. The Wildcats Nation didn’t just lose a football game—they lost their patience. For the first time in five years, Chris Klieman’s crew opened 0-1, and Wildcat Nation turned the mentions into a war zone. But it wasn’t only the fanbase throwing shade. Avery Johnson’s own family literally threw hands outside Aviva Stadium. That’s right: Johnson’s dad and brother reportedly scrapped in the middle of the exiting crowd, giving shocked fans a sideshow nobody paid for. Forget turnovers on the field—this was turnovers in real life.

The fight was broken up before it got truly ugly, but not before plenty of phones caught it on video. Wildcat supporters rushed in to separate the Johnson clan, but by then the damage was done. When your quarterback goes 21-for-30 with 273 yards, 3 total TDs, and still can’t escape criticism, you know emotions are boiling over. The ugly reality? Johnson balled out, but Kansas State botched every situational moment that mattered.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Let’s break it down. Total yardage? Wildcats won, 383–313. Explosive plays? Johnson dropped a 65-yard bomb to Jerand Bradley and a 37-yard strike to Jayce Brown. Execution? Absolute dumpster fire. Kansas State went 1-for-4 on 4th downs, coughed up multiple fumbles, muffed a punt inside their own 10, and piled on six penalties for 48 yards. It was less about Iowa State domination and more about Kansas State handing the Cyclones every chance to ice the game. And Rocco Becht didn’t hesitate—two passing touchdowns, a rushing score, and a fourth-and-3 conversion late that slammed the door shut. Iowa State out-executed Kansas State to a 24-21 dub.

AD

Meanwhile, the Aviva Stadium field looked like a slip-n-slide with grass. Both squads coughed the ball up early, but the Cyclones played clean late. Kansas State? They shot themselves in the foot, reloaded, and shot again. By the final whistle, fans weren’t just upset—they were embarrassed. And when embarrassment hits, trolls show up.

So when Sumrall cracked that joke, college football Twitter ate it up like it was one of those ribeyes. It was the rare moment where trolling wasn’t just funny—it was factual. The timing of Sumrall’s jab couldn’t have been sharper. Kansas State had just coughed away a winnable game, emotions were raw, and then their QB’s family turned into WWE extras outside the stadium.

Meanwhile, Iowa State’s celebration felt muted—because they knew they didn’t dominate, they just out-executed. Sumrall took all of that and flipped it into a single viral post. That’s the type of pettiness you can’t coach—it’s instinct.

Jon Sumrall’s Year 2

Now here’s the twist: Sumrall isn’t just some dude firing off jokes in the offseason. He’s got his own squad to worry about—and Year 2 at Tulane is looking like a make-or-break season. After back-to-back Sun Belt titles at Troy, he took over the Green Wave and went 9-5 in 2024, capped with a trip to the AAC Championship. They lost to Army, then got humbled 33-8 by Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl. Rough ending, but the foundation’s there.

What Sumrall did this offseason says a lot. He raided the transfer portal like it was Black Friday. USC’s Mario Williams brings juice at wideout, Jake Retzlaff is in to sling it, and EDGE rusher Gerrod Henderson adds bite to the defense. Analysts noticed—ESPN’s SP+ slots Tulane at 48th nationally, with the offense ranked 35th. That’s not just middle of the pack; that’s legit ‘don’t sleep on us’ territory.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The 2025 opener is no cupcake, either. Northwestern comes to New Orleans, and Tulane fans expect to see proof that last season wasn’t a fluke. Sumrall’s been talking culture and development at media days, but culture only matters if it shows up on the scoreboard. The AAC isn’t wide open, but Tulane’s firmly in the conversation with Memphis and UTSA as contenders. An 8-win projection is realistic, but Sumrall’s swagger suggests he’s aiming higher.

At the end of the day, Jon Sumrall’s trolling wasn’t just a throwaway gag—it was a flex. It showed a coach comfortable in his own lane, confident enough to clown others while building his own empire. Tulane faithful will take that energy every day of the week if it translates into another title shot. And if his team backs it up, that steak joke might just become the rallying cry for Year 2 of the Sumrall era.