FCS Athlete Provides Major Surgery Update After Suffering Serious Injury vs. South Carolina

Towson punter Owen Scheihing has given a much-needed update after a frightening injury against South Carolina. The redshirt freshman was carted off the field during Saturday’s 45-9 loss after a collision on a punt return.

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“Successful surgery at Union Memorial Hospital! Special thanks to the @Towson_FB and @GamecockFB training staffs for their quick response on the field,” Owen Scheihing posted on X. “Appreciate all the well wishes and support and focused on taking the field soon with my Towson teammates! Appreciate the outreach from @SwainVicari total respect! @PeteShinnick @vscwintoday @CoachBMyers.”

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The injury came on the final play of the third quarter, when South Carolina returner Vicari Swain took a punt 45 yards for a touchdown. Scheihing was the only Towson player between Swain and the end zone and so tried to make a low tackle as the returner attempted to hurdle him. As a result, the two collided, and Scheihing landed awkwardly on his left arm, fracturing it, before being taken off the field on a cart.

The setback also comes at an important point in Scheihing’s development. The 6-foot-4 redshirt freshman from Towson, Maryland, had just taken over as the Tigers’ starting punter this season, and he had made a strong start to the job.

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Through Towson’s first two games, Scheihing had punted 10 times for 446 yards, averaging 44.6 yards per punt with a long of 57 yards. He entered the South Carolina game ranked second in the CAA in punting average.

Scheihing had a limited role last season, serving as a reserve kickoff specialist during his redshirt season. He appeared in two games and handled 10 kickoffs, averaging 55.5 yards per kick.

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Head coach Pete Shinnick admitted after the game that the injury did not look good and advised that Scheihing could need a cast or further treatment.

Scheihing’s latest update on Monday, though, has now provided a much more encouraging picture. The young punter traveled back to Baltimore with his teammates Saturday before undergoing surgery on his left arm Sunday.

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While his recovery timeline remains unclear, his own words suggest that he is already looking ahead rather than dwelling on the injury.

South Carolina’s Record-Setting Night Comes With a Scary Moment

While Scheihing’s injury changed the mood around the play, Swain was having a historic night for the Gamecocks. The 45-yard return was his second punt-return touchdown of the game after he had already taken one 58 yards to the end zone earlier.

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With two scores on Saturday, Swain moved into sole possession of South Carolina’s career record for punt-return touchdowns with five. He also blocked an extra point during the game, helping the Gamecocks pull away from the FCS visitors.

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South Carolina had already shown its strength before Saturday after opening the season with a 57-0 win over Kent State. Towson, meanwhile, entered the matchup after a 42-15 loss at Navy, meaning the Tigers were facing their second FBS opponent in as many weeks.

The 45-9 final score reflected the gap between the programs, but the game was never simply about the result for Towson. FCS teams regularly travel to Power Four programs for financial reasons, with reports indicating that Towson received $550,000 for making the trip to Columbia.

Still, Shinnick had stressed before the game that his players wanted to use the opportunity to learn and improve.

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“We’ve known that this game was on our schedule for a long time. We knew it came after Navy. We want our guys to enjoy the experience but get better in the process,” Shinnick said before the game.

After Scheihing’s injury, Shinnick also praised the way South Carolina handled the situation. He said the injury was “extremely unfortunate” but noted that his starting punter remained in great spirits. He also praised Swain and Shane Beamer for reaching out to Scheihing afterward.

“Class act right there,” Shinnick said of the response from Swain and Beamer. “Really just an awkward landing, and then he got hit at the same time…,” he added. “Owen’s one of the great guys on our team, a really awesome teammate.”

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That support has given Scheihing something positive to focus on as he begins his recovery. For now, his return date remains unknown, but his message made his priority clear: get healthy, keep working, and eventually get back on the field with his Towson teammates.