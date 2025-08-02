FCS College Football Program Turns Heads With Flashy Equipment Announcement

Who doesn’t love some new drip to flaunt on the field? One FCS program has given its headgear an eye-catching new look, which is impressing the football community. They also have one of the most unique mascots in the sport, dipping into a group that you don’t generally see. Football is about the sport, but let’s face it, we occasionally get into debates about who has the coolest gear. Win or lose, flashy uniforms are always a flex in CFB.

College football is littered with mascots like dogs, birds, tigers, and so many more. But Richmond football took a path seldom taken. The face of the program is a spider, with the insect displayed boldly on players’ helmets. And it’s not your regular spider–the iconography resembles that of an intimidating one. It’s the kind that scares you, and not vice versa. That spider will now be displayed in a whole new look, as Richmond unveils the latest version of helmets for the 2025 squad.

“New league, new lids!” Richmond football announced on its X handle. The photos show the helmets in scarlet red, with the infamous spider and its lanky legs decorating the left side. Earlier, the helmets used to be white in color, with the spider being in red. It’s the kind of gear that makes players easily identifiable on the field. The red calls for some more noise, especially since the Spiders are returning after a brilliant 10-3 season, a run at the conference championship, and an appearance at the first round of the National Championship.

The Richmond football helmet has gone through heaps of changes over the years. Blue and black have also featured as helmet colors, with red usually being in the accents. This is the first time the menacing shade has bled out to be the background, while black accents shine on as details. It’s a fashion makeover that’s getting flowers from fans, approving the new look.

Fans love the new Richmond gear

The season is yet to begin, but some fans want their hands on the new helmets right away. “Certified gas,” wrote one user. The bold red is a stark departure from Richmond’s football’s usual choice of colors. This year, the Spiders make their debut in the Patriot League. It sure does call for a change, since they’ll be playing heavyweights like North Carolina. “Love that helmet!! That is sharp looking!!” another user wrote in appreciation of the new headgear.

“Man. Can I get a retired one of those? LOL,” wrote one user, eager to see those helmets debut on players this season. It’s a new dawn at Richmond this season, especially since it is basking in the best possible years it has seen in quite a long time. “Awesome helmets. The red & black colors on helmets & uniforms is as good as it gets!” wrote another. Richmond is not just making waves in the FCS, it sure is leaving some notes for other programs to take when it comes to game fashion.

The brand new helmet seems to have nailed the brief, impressing so many fans. “Oh my 🎯” wrote one, clearly stoked about the new line of equipment. Here’s hoping that the players, with these new helmets on, continue Richmond’s brilliance this season as well.