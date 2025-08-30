FCS College Football Team Beats G5 Powerhouse in Shocking Friday Night Upset

Friday night turned into a complete mess when an FCS underdog went into a hostile stadium and defeated a Group of Five favorite that everyone expected to roll. The game looked incredibly one-sided on paper. One team was coming off a championship season, and Vegas favored them by a lot. The other was still trying to prove itself, with only a few games ever played at this level. But under the stadium lights, none of that mattered. The smaller team played without fear, the favorite faltered, and the fans were stunned by one of the most shocking early-season upsets in years. But the real question is, how did this upset even happen?

Army kicked off its 2025 campaign Friday at Michie Stadium following a remarkable 12-win season, including an undefeated 8-0 streak in the American. The Black Knights, on a nine-game home winning streak, were heavy 14.5-point favorites by CBS Sports. After last season’s championship run, expectations were high, and fans were eager to see if Army could maintain its momentum. But despite all the hype and being the favorites, Army lost to Tarleton State in double overtime by a score of 27-30.

But let’s not forget, Tarleton State, fresh off a 42-0 Week 0 victory over Portland State and a 10-4 season that saw them finish second in the United Athletic Conference, was no pushover. This was only their fifth FBS game ever, but they entered a formidable home field and proved they were ready. The Army looked like the dominant team on paper, but Tarleton arrived with momentum and turned the tables.

And it wasn’t like Army was bad throughout. But the game’s momentum shifted dramatically late in the fourth quarter. After Army fumbled deep in their own end with over nine minutes to play, Tarleton quickly capitalized. Victor Gabalis threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Hearne, tying the score at 24. Army had a chance to win in regulation, but Dawson Jones’ 43-yard field goal attempt with nine seconds remaining missed, sending the game into overtime.

Both teams traded field goals in the first overtime, but Jones missed again, this time from 35 yards, leaving the door open. Tarleton kicker Brad Larson then delivered, kicking the game-winning field goal in the second overtime. Despite Army outgaining the Texans 411-344, three turnovers, including the crucial fumble, proved costly. For Tarleton, who last beat an FBS team in 2021 against New Mexico State, this upset victory was a significant statement. But the real question is what really went wrong in that game?

Army’s HC gets real on the tough loss

The collapse started late in the fourth quarter. Army’s 24-10 lead vanished as the Texans tied the score, leaving kicker Dawson Jones with a chance to win the game on a 43-yard field goal with 11 seconds remaining. However, his kick went wide right, sending the game to overtime. Both teams exchanged field goals in the first overtime period. In the second overtime, Army only gained seven yards in three plays, and Jones missed again, this time from 35 yards. Tarleton quickly took advantage, running three plays before Brad Larson made the winning 37-yard field goal.

After the loss, head coach Jeff Monken acknowledged his team’s poor performance. The Black Knights were plagued by missed blocks, three turnovers, costly penalties, and special teams errors. “They flat beat us,” Monken said. “They played better. They outplayed us.” But what made things worse for them was their rookie mistakes. And Monken didn’t mince words before pointing that out. “We had three turnovers; they had none. We couldn’t get our run game going interior … They just kept knocking us back, beating blocks. We missed tackles … we gave up big plays. We had some opportunities. We were fortunate to have those opportunities, but they outplayed us,” he added.

The focus is now on Week 2, where the difficulty increases. The Army will play No. 17 Kansas State on Sept. 6 in a primetime game on ESPN. And the pressure is on. “We have to look at what we did today and try to learn from it,” Monken said. “Obviously, we didn’t play as well as we needed to (tonight), and the team we’re going to play next week is even more talented and a better football team. So if we don’t get some of these things corrected, it will be a long night next Saturday. We’ll get back to work and see if we can make some improvements.”

Well, this game might decide Army’s future in the league. Let’s wait and see how things turn out for them in week 2.