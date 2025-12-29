FCS Program Continues to Tumble Weeks After Deion Sanders’ Colorado Poached Their HC

Sacramento State’s dream to become relevant again hit a logjam when Deion Sanders poached their head coach. Brennan Marion left for Boulder to be Coach Prime’s offensive coordinator. To make matters worse for the Hornets, the poaching of their staff didn’t stop with Marion.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

CBs coach and defensive pass game coordinator Darrin Walls is reportedly going to Incarnate Word as DBs coach. Walls, who spent six seasons in the NFL, came to Sacramento State after leading Albany to its first-ever semi-final appearance in the FCS National Championship. He was the co-defensive coordinator at Albany (2023-24), and his defense allowed the fewest rushing yards in the FBS.

As CBs coach at Sacramento State, Walls has created a star out of CB Jason Oliver, who is an All-Big Sky honoree. Incarnate Word is getting a good hire to guide the DB room. But that derails how the Hornets were planning to move with Marion.

ADVERTISEMENT

.

Sacramento State was in good hands under Marion. This was his first-ever head coaching gig, which he secured after making a name with his ‘go-go’ offense at UNLV. He helped the Rebels appear in consecutive Mountain West title games and was easily an in-demand coach. Marion led the Hornets to a respectable 7-5 record after they finished 3-9 last year. He even helped the program sign one of the best classes of 2026 in FCS football. However, these wins pale in comparison to an offer like Colorado’s.

ADVERTISEMENT

The position being in one of the most high-profile P4 programs was definitely an upside. But for Marion, the option was also safer than leading an independent team, which would have tougher competition. Sacramento State also saw a boost in funds when it announced its plans to approach the higher ranks. But with no direction for its immediate future, the program is losing its charm among its own people. Star DL DeSean Watts has entered the portal, along with three other Hornets.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

What Brennan Marion brings to Colorado

Colorado desperately needed a change in offensive coaching, which is where Marion stepped in. He is known for his explosive and creative offense, which is characterized by misdirection and a formidable rush threat. For a roster that usually features portal additions, Marion’s offensive versatility has a chance to thrive at Boulder. His offense at UNLV hit a 36.2 point average, ranking 14th nationally. Marion’s prowess also showed at Sacramento State, which saw three RBs cross the 500-yard mark.

The Colorado offense needs stability. Marion is now the third OC to join Colorado in the Deion Sanders era, after Pat Shurmur. The biggest advantage of having Marion at Boulder is that the offense can be flexible, which is where Shurmur struggled majorly this year. 2026 will be a fresh slate for Colorado football, which means the new OC will have enough room to make his tweaks to the CU offense.

Brennan Marion is now in a very strong position in his career, having advanced rapidly through the ranks. He can very well earn more success at the FBS level with what he does at Colorado.