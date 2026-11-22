Indiana State only needed one afternoon to see how far it had slipped. The Sycamores closed their season on Saturday against No. 3 South Dakota State and lost 52-13, a 39-point gap that finished a 2-10 year with no conference wins. Nobody in Terre Haute had to wait long to learn what that scoreboard would cost. By Sunday morning, a short post had appeared on the team’s X page.

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“Indiana State Thanks Curt Mallory for 10 Years of Service,” Indiana State Football wrote on X. With that line, Mallory’s time as head coach was over.

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Vice President and Director of Athletics Nathan Christensen made the decision official on Sunday, November 22, and the school called it a change in leadership. It did not use the word fired, and it did not say the contract was not renewed.

“After significant thought and evaluation, I made the decision that a change in leadership was necessary to move our football program forward and position it for future success,” Christensen said. He also spoke warmly about the man he was letting go.

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“Curt Mallory is a first-class individual who has led his program with the highest level of integrity, class and professionalism,” he said.

The record makes the decision pretty obvious, as the Sycamores went 3-9 in 2025, 4-8 in 2024, 1-10 in 2023 and 2-9 in 2022. Add this year’s 2-10, and Mallory’s teams won 12 games and lost 46 since the start of 2022. Over his full decade, his record stands at 29-74, with the 2020 season lost to COVID-19.

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And it started even worse. Mallory took over in January 2017 as the 21st head coach in school history, and his first team went 0-11. Then came the best chapter of his time in Terre Haute. In 2018, a team picked to finish last in the conference went 7-4 and won its last five games.

The Sycamores took third place in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, and Mallory was named the league’s Coach of the Year. He also earned national coach of the year recognition from Phil Steele and was a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award. That remained his only winning season.

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There were good days after that. In 2024, Indiana State beat No. 15 North Dakota, its first win over a ranked team since 2018. In 2025, the Sycamores went to South Dakota State and beat the then No. 4 Jackrabbits, their first win over a top-five opponent since 2012.

Players kept earning recognition as well. Nic Yatsko was a finalist for the Jerry Rice Award, Rashad Rochelle and Kimal Clark were named All-Americans, and Elijah Owens was a Jerry Rice finalist in 2024. The same opponent that gave Mallory one of his best wins delivered one of the worst losses in his final game.

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Now, Mallory came to the job with a strong football background. He is the son of Bill Mallory, who coached Indiana from 1984 to 1996. Curt played linebacker at Michigan from 1988 to 1991 and was on four Big Ten title teams.

As a coach, he worked in the secondary at Michigan, helped Illinois reach the 2008 Rose Bowl, and spent two years at Wyoming before Indiana State hired him. His brothers, Doug and Mike, have also coached in the NFL.

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Indiana State has won only two FCS playoff games and has an all-time winning percentage of .418. Jerry Huntsman, who went 43-24-1 from 1966 to 1972, was the last coach to leave with a winning record. Dennis Raetz stayed 18 seasons, from 1980 to 1997, and finished 94-105-1.

The school will now begin its search for the program’s next coach. After a decade of one great year and a long slide, whoever takes over will have to find a way to turn around a long history of losing.