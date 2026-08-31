FCS Program Suspends Head Coach After Just One Game Owing to Off-Field Allegations

Gardner-Webb football has already taken an unexpected turn in 2026 after just one game. They entered the campaign under a new head coach, who suffered a defeat in his first game. However, days after the game, the program has taken a drastic call.

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FootballScoop first reported on August 30 that Gardner-Webb was evaluating options after off-field allegations involving first-year head coach Kris McCullough. Later that evening, sources told the same outlet that the university had suspended McCullough.

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No details about the nature of the off-field allegations have been released by the university, McCullough, or any reporting outlet. Neither McCullough nor anyone from Gardner-Webb management, including athletic director Brendan Fahey, has issued a public statement. The length of the suspension has not been specified.

Special teams coordinator and tight ends coach Pete Bennett is expected to serve as interim head coach. Bennett has been on the Gardner-Webb staff since 2024. He previously coached at FBS programs Memphis and South Alabama. Bennett has FCS staff experience but no documented head-coaching background.

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Yesterday, Gardner-Webb made the decision to suspend new head coach Kris McCullough… https://t.co/a3h8B62SOW— FootballScoop (@FootballScoop) August 31, 2026

McCullough signed with Gardner-Webb on December 23, 2025, and was introduced via an announcement on January 6, 2026.

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“Kris’ proven track record speaks for itself—with 37 victories over four excellent seasons, two playoff appearances, and a program that has consistently competed at the highest level. He has built a culture of excellence both on and off the field, developing young men who succeed at the next level. Kris’ ability to recruit elite talent, develop players, and win championships makes him an ideal leader here at Gardner-Webb,” Fehey said at the time of the announcement, according to the OVC Big South website.

In the same statement, McCullough said he is excited to become a part of the ‘Running’ Bulldog family.’

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“This is an awesome opportunity and a program with rich history, and it will take every Runnin’ Bulldog to continue to move this program forward. Sko Dawgs!” he added.

McCullough’s only game as Gardner-Webb head coach was the season opener on Thursday night, August 27, a 35-17 road loss to FCS Austin Peay. The reported suspension came only days later.

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The new head coach was still installing his scheme and culture after arriving in late December. Coordinators Kenneth Hrncir (offense) and Jake Shaw (defense) were also McCullough hires. The entire leadership structure is new and now operating without its architect.

The sudden change hits a program that had just started a new chapter.

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A tough schedule leaves little space to adjust

The previous head coach of the team was Cris Reisert, who had an 11-13 record in two seasons, including 7-5 in 2025. He left to become offensive coordinator at Toledo.

The Bulldogs finished the 2025 season with a 7-5 record overall and 5-3 in the OVC-Big South Football Association. They opened their season with a 52-45 win over Western Carolina after trailing 35-7.

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On the offensive side, the team averaged 27.5 points per game, and the defense allowed 29.75. Fifteen players earned all-conference recognition, which is the most since the program joined the association. Entering 2026, the program was viewed as a mid-tier OVC contender.

Before Gardner-Webb, McCullough was head coach at East Central University in 2022 and at UT Permian Basin from 2023-2025. He finished with a 37-13 career record as a head coach and was one of the four coaches in college football history to win 30 games before turning 30. With his appointment at Gardner-Webb, he had become one of the youngest head coaches in Division 1.

The next scheduled game is on September 5. Then comes an FBS matchup at Liberty, followed by North Carolina Central and another FBS road game at Marshall. These games will test consistency after the leadership change.

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The roster still has proven talent, with Carson Gresock remaining on the Walter Payton Award watch list, and enough returning pieces that the team is not starting from zero. Until Gardner-Webb or McCullough provides more information, the program is left preparing for its next game.