FCS Program Upsets Historic College Football Program in Week 1

Last season, Tarleton State stunned the FBS world by knocking off Army in Week 2 (30-27). Now, Todd Whitten’s Texans have done it again, this time taking down Bowling Green in the season opener.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

What was expected to be another David-vs.-Goliath battle quickly turned into another Tarleton statement, as the Texans delivered a near-flawless performance. The FCS powerhouse stunned Bowling Green with a 20-13 Week 1 upset.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the program’s second back-to-back win over an FBS opponent. Tarleton State lost its first four FBS matchups since joining NCAA Division 1 FCS in 2022.

While the 20-13 scoreline against Bowling Green might look narrow, the story was quite different. The Texans took control of the game sooner than expected. Tarleton State marched to an early 7-0 lead, and its offense continued to keep pressure on the Falcons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bowling Green’s running back Austyn Dendy fumbled on the opening drive, giving Tarleton the ball at the Falcons’ 48-yard line. It was a gift the Texans didn’t waste, converting two fourth downs before Tarleton QB Kaden Anderson found WR Tanner Schmidt for a 24-yard touchdown. Tarleton had an early lead without even needing a long drive.

FCS Tarleton State takes down Bowling Green and Eddie George👀https://t.co/yBxm5tMAtv pic.twitter.com/tzrU1pYhXf— On3 (@On3) September 5, 2026

While Anderson and Schmidt stunned the Falcons, Tarleton running back Tylan Hines delivered another gut punch with a 72-yard run from the Texans’ 1-yard line in the second quarter. Bowling Green had begun to build some momentum, but Hines flipped the script in a single play. The explosive run set up Anderson’s second touchdown pass, pushing the Texans further ahead and putting BGSU in an even deeper hole.

ADVERTISEMENT

After two quarters of dominance from the Texans, Bowling Green finally fought back and gave Tarleton a tough time. However, the Falcons’ third-quarter fumble erased a promising stretch and handed the Texans another chance deep in Bowling Green territory.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the Texans gaining momentum, Bowling Green faced a fourth-and-1 at Tarleton’s 8-yard line, where the Falcons called a direct snap to Dendy. The officials measured, but he fell short, resulting in the Texans taking possession with 2:10 remaining on the clock.

Tarleton running back Tylan Hines immediately followed up with an 83-yard run, taking the ball out of danger and effectively draining Bowling Green’s comeback hopes. Even though BGSU found some momentum in the late game, the Texans had already taken the game far out of their reach.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before this impressive performance from Tarleton State, the Texans had already given a glimpse of what they were capable of last month when they captured the Chancellor’s Cup.

Tarleton State’s winning mentality has Todd Whitten feeling proud

Before the season even got underway, Tarleton State made a statement, winning the inaugural Chancellor’s Cup with a 49-30 victory over Prairie View A&M at Memorial Stadium in front of a nationally televised audience. The win extended the Texans’ streak to five straight season-opening victories and six consecutive home-opening wins, setting the tone for what was to come on the final weekend of August.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tarleton State’s offense delivered a statement performance in the season opener, led by quarterback Kaden Anderson, who completed 15 of 21 passes for 224 yards and four touchdowns.

His four-touchdown outing marked the most by a Texan quarterback in a season opener since 2009. Running back Tylan Hines added 184 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while wide receiver Marquis Willis recorded his third career 100-yard receiving game, finishing with 109 yards and two touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m proud of our guys. I thought we played really well on offense and didn’t have a turnover on that side of the ball,” head coach Todd Whitten said. “Our offense made big plays and really shined tonight. Prairie View A&M is a good team and they are well coached. Getting the first Chancellor’s Cup and winning it on our home field in front of a sellout crowd is huge for our program.”

Victory on their home turf gave the Texans enough motivation to take on another FBS team in back-to-back games. With a 2-0 record early in the season, they will certainly be looking to build on their winning run. But can they continue to take down more teams as the season progresses?