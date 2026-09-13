FCS Team’s Band Erupts in Scuffle With Rival Football Staff After “Unwritten” Rule Gets Broken

North Carolina Central extended its five-game winning streak over North Carolina A&T on Saturday. The latest Aggie-Eagle Classic already had rain, a long delay, and a late scare. What happened at the start of halftime is what people kept talking about after the final whistle.

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“Sources tell me the North Carolina Central Sound Machine got into a scuffle with the North Carolina A&T football equipment team before the band took the field at halftime,” journalist Kalan Hooks wrote on X. “Seems the equipment team tried to cut through the band, which is an unwritten rule you should never break,” Hooks added.

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The clash came during the 98th Aggie-Eagle Classic at O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. NCCU later won the game, 30-22.

Here’s a video of the scuffle:Unwritten rule: never walk through the band pic.twitter.com/ftwx6tXh05 https://t.co/brKq10Rx6D— Kalan Hooks (@KalanHookstv) September 12, 2026

The shove started right as intermission began, before the Sound Machine was set to take the field. The score was NCCU 23, A&T 14. A&T’s football equipment staff, also described by some as equipment managers or band assistants, tried to cut through the Sound Machine’s assembled formation to move gear or reach the field.

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Band members stepped in at once, and pushing and shoving followed. Video from the sideline showed people in maroon NCCU uniforms mixed with others in gray rain jackets. Security and police in high-visibility vests broke it up. Luckily, no official reports mentioned arrests or injuries.

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In marching-band culture, never walk through a band that is formed up, rehearsing, or getting ready to take the field. The formation is treated as sacred performance space. Cutting through it means disrespect to the band and school pride.

Kickoff had already been moved from 6 p.m. to noon ET because of forecasted storms. The scuffle happened in rainy, overcast conditions on the track and sideline beside the field. After the groups were separated, the Sound Machine still ran its scheduled halftime show. Later, a weather delay of 1 hour and 41 minutes hit in the third quarter.

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The 30-22 win extended NCCU’s streak against A&T to five games from 2022 through 2026. That is the Eagles’ longest run in the series since 1970-74. The history explains why a walk through a band line created such a mess.

The history of the Aggie-Eagle rivalry

The series started on November 23, 1922, when A&T beat the school that became NCCU, 26-0. Saturday’s game was the 98th meeting. A&T still leads the all-time series 54-39-5, even with NCCU’s current streak. The campuses of both schools sit about an hour apart. They share similar HBCU identities and have spent more than a century fighting over regional pride and bragging rights.

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A few small slights have turned physical before. A 1950s on-field fight pushed the series to Duke’s Wallace Wade Stadium for years. During one of those games, a man in an NCCU-colored suit drove a car onto the field and parked it on the 50-yard line.

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In 2007, after NCCU won at Aggie Stadium, an Eagle player stomped on the A&T logo at midfield. Players from both sides then fought.

In another incident, in 2011, Savannah State football players cut through the Sound Machine after warm-ups. A drum major used his baton to push them back. The matter went to NCCU’s student judicial council, but nobody was arrested. This explains why the Sound Machine treats a formed-up line as protected space, not an open walkway.

The closest case involving both schools and a band happened off the football field. On January 18, 1990, a basketball game in Greensboro turned into a 15-minute gym-wide brawl. It started with a foul and a shove between two players, then spilled onto the court with fans and members of the A&T pep band joining in. About 300 people were on the floor, at least seven people were hospitalized, and the game was suspended.

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“Even people from the A&T pep band were fighting,” NCCU sports information director Wallace Dooley said. “They were hitting people with their instruments,” Dooley added.

No penalties, suspensions, or formal investigations have been announced for the September 12 scuffle. The MEAC has taken a hard line before. After the 2024 NCCU-Howard postgame brawl, the conference issued 36 player suspensions plus one coach. Those football rules generally do not apply the same way to marching-band members or visiting equipment staff.

The next meeting is set for August 28, 2027, at a neutral site in Charlotte as part of the Duke’s Mayo Classic.