“Fearful”: Kyle Whittingham’s Assistant Coach Puts Curt Cignetti and Four Other Big Ten Coaches on Alert With Blunt Message

Playing an away game in the Big House, surrounded by passionate Michigan Wolverines fans, is a psychological challenge. Jay Hill knows this well. The new defensive coordinator’s playbook is all about attacking their opponents before the game begins.

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Ann Arbor is buzzing with anticipation for its Week 1 home game against Western Michigan. Hill has asked Wolverines’ fans to show in big numbers to support their team. He intends to use their home advantage when they host four Big Ten teams.

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“It’s the biggest stadium in the country. We get the most fans of any stadium in the country,” Hill said on September 2. “We need it the loudest of any of the stadiums in the country. So we need fans showing up, being crazy, being loud…And we need to put opposing quarterbacks fearful of what’s gonna happen when we come here.”

The Wolverines are entering their first season with a new coaching leadership. Led by head coach Kyle Whittingham, Hill, 51, is in charge of the defense. His request to the fans is more than just a tactic against their foes. After last season, the Wolverines need more support.

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Losing 27-9 to their arch rivals, the Ohio State Buckeyes, in the Big House was humiliating. Add former head coach Sherrone Moore’s legal run-ins and a 9-4 overall record, and fans were at odds with the team. However, Whittingham & Co.’s overhaul has made them cautiously optimistic for 2026.

In-state foes Michigan State, No. 6 Indiana (led by Curt Cignetti), Penn State, and UCLA make up Michigan’s biggest showdowns at home. For the coaches, the pressure to deliver is insurmountable. A packed, roaring stadium is a show of good faith in them and reassuring in their first year at Michigan. That, however, does not excuse fans from turning rowdy.

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“Obviously, we wanna be respectful to our opponents, but there’s no decibel limit on being respectful,” he added. “So we want this thing as loud as it can be. And when we’re out there on defense, it needs to be deafening…But a lot of that is just the crowd being an opposing influence on what’s going on. We need that, we need that.”

This is also the perfect opportunity for Michigan fans to shut down one of their most vocal critics. In April, Paul Finebaum –mouth of the South– took a huge dig at the maize and blue fans. Unfortunately for them, the SEC loyalists’ comments about the school’s fall from grace and poor championship runs resonate with many.

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“Michigan fans, they’re not worth the time,” Finebaum said in an interview with the Film Guy Network. “They think college football revolves around them, and they’ve won, I think, two-and-a-half national championships in 70 years. And they cheated to get the last one.”

The Wolverines won a national title in the 2023-24 season. However, since Jim Harbaugh departed for the NFL, the program has fallen to a mid-tier level in the Big Ten. But all that can change with a successful campaign. It also helps that Michigan will have eight home games to use its home crowd to its advantage.

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Jay Hill reveals game plan for his debut season

While speaking to reporters during his media availability session, he shared what fans can expect from the defense he orchestrated. Hill revealed that he drew inspiration from the 2023 secondary.

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“Schematically, I think it’s very similar,” Hill said. “I think a lot of the similarities are coverages. Similarities in just, like, how we want the execution to be. You know, I hope that looks like the 2023 defense. That was a pretty special defense.”

In 2023, Michigan’s scoring defense ranked No.1 by allowing just 10.4 points per game. They ranked in the top five across all other defense metrics, unlike last season. Their total defense ranked 23rd overall, and they allowed 20.4 points per game.

Hill is taking on a challenge that is not easy to overcome, but he has a plan. With tickets priced below $80, fans are likely to attend. It is fairly simple: intimidate them in the biggest football stadium in America, and half the battle is won.