Incoming Texas Tech 5-Star Announces Intention to Succeed Malachi Toney

When it comes to freshmen making an immediate impact, few have matched Malachi Toney’s level. After having a breakout campaign, the Miami wide receiver now finds himself a step closer to a national championship. Toney’s rapid rise has already begun to inspire the next wave of talent, including a newly signed Red Raiders recruit who looks to Toney’s trajectory as motivation.

Felix Ojo, who is a five-star offensive tackle from Mansfield Lake Ridge High School in Texas, is widely regarded as one of the top prospects in the Class of 2026. Recently named the Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year, Ojo shared his mindset in a post on X as he prepares for the jump to college football.

“Last real high school game before we head to college. We’re moving on Monday. And the goal is to start. It’s the first of the year. Everything’s coming soon. It’s going to be a movie,” said Ojo.

Ojo backs his confidence with his resume. He is rated the No. 11 overall player nationally by 247Sports, the No. 1 offensive tackle in the country, and the No. 2 prospect in Texas. He was also a finalist for Dave Campbell’s Texas Football 2025 Whataburger Super Team and remains one of the youngest elite prospects in the class, as he will not turn 18 until July 2026.

Toney Malachi also went through a similar path before arriving at Miami under head coach Mario Cristobal. As a former four-star recruit, he was ranked among the nation’s top 200 players by Rivals and won the 2024 Nat Moore Award as South Florida’s top player. He was also named Florida High School Player of the Year by MaxPreps after leading American Heritage to a state championship.

That success has translated seamlessly to the college level. During Miami’s CFP playoff run, which saw wins over Texas A&M, Ohio State, and Ole Miss, Toney had posted 15 receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns. He also saw time with the special teams as he added four punt returns for 82 yards against the Aggies, showcasing his versatility when it comes to on-field qualities.

What makes Toney’s trajectory even more remarkable is his age. As a true freshman who reclassified to enroll a year early, he would technically still be in high school during the 2025 season. Despite that, his composure and maturity stood out, which helped him earn the FWAA Offensive Freshman of the Year award.

Now, Toney remains a central figure for Cristobal and Miami as they prepare to face Indiana, led by Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza.

Malachi Toney feels no pressure against Indiana

The game ahead isn’t just another matchup. It’s the national championship. And the pressure is even higher as it comes against the most dominant team of the season: an Indiana side that is undefeated at 15-0 and already boasts a Big Ten title. However, despite the magnitude of the moment, Malachi Toney remains composed.

“There isn’t any pressure at all. I just have a great support system. I have to stay the course, stay humble, and it’ll all work out.” Toney said.

Even after posting 99 receptions for 1,089 yards and nine touchdowns, the freshman continues to carry himself with maturity beyond his years. His humility and discipline showcase an understanding that talent alone isn’t enough, especially when a national title is on the line.