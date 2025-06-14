Felix Ojo Nearly Confirms Commitment With 5-Word Message After Drastic Career Decision

Remember Paris Johnson Jr, from Ohio State’s 2020 class? Well, he was a five-star recruit who not only lived up to his billing, but earned First-Team-All-Big-10 Honors and was selected 6th overall in 2023 in the NFL draft. A similarly talented OT is now coming in the 2026 cycle in Felix Ojo. Ojo, standing at 6’6.5″ and 275 lb, is one of the best offensive tackles in recent years. And his commitment? It is termed a ‘coup’ for any program. But all this time, he’s had his eyes set on one school all along.

“Match me up against any defensive player, whether they’re in the class of 2026, 2025, or even 2024, and not a single one is beating me 1 on 1. That’s how elite I am, and very few are just now realizing it,” wrote Ojo on X, which showcased his self-belief. The Mansfield, Texas, native already had 50 offers from all major programs in his bag, and what remained was his commitment.

So, the guy narrowed down his programs to just Texas, Ohio State, Michigan, and Colorado, among others. He even praised Coach Prime repeatedly, and one time even declared Coach Prime’s dominance. “Feels like Deion is changing the game,” said Ojo. Apart from the above programs, the OT was also inclined towards Oklahoma and Ole Miss and was making frequent visits to all these programs. But one program was still a priority for him, having visited there 5 times (highest).

Ojo, being a native of Texas, had visited the programs multiple times and praised Steve Sarkisian for the job he was doing. However, now that he is back on his official visit this weekend, Ojo might have hinted at his final commitment to Steve Sarkisian’s camp. The 5-star OT prodigy posted a picture wearing a Longhorns t-shirt with their current offensive tackle with a burnt orange background and wrote, “The Present and The Future? #HookEm.” So, does this mean that Steve Sarkisian finally got the guy?

Well, all signs point to yes! Coach Steve Sarkisian was highly invested in Ojo’s recruitment, having termed the guy a “franchise player” already. The head coach even focused heavily on the OT’s recruitment and prioritized him to be the “no.1 player they have to get.” This almost personal relationship-building and aggressive pursuit was liked by Ojo, who admired Steve Sakrisian for doing that. “They flat out said and showed that I’m their No. 1 priority when it comes to linemen in the 2026 cycle,” said Ojo. Apart from the aggressive recruitment, ON3, 247 Sports, and Rivals all three predicted the guy to land in Texas, and now that he has hinted that. It seems Austin will be his final destination. But how well does Ojo fit into Texas’s plans?

Felix Ojo’s drastic decision, prudent or not?

Ranked as the 3rd-ranked offensive tackle in the country, Ojo is quite athletic for his size and shows incredible movement. As for his performance? He was lethal and no-nonsense in the recent Navy All-American Bowl. Add to that his strength and explosiveness, as he also is a discus rep and posted 119-4 as a sophomore in high school. This incredible talent was the reason Coach Prime was also after him quite aggressively.

Ojo visited the Buffs last month along with several other schools like Ole Miss and Texas Tech. However, after making several visits, he was to visit Oklahoma and Notre Dame. But Ojo abruptly canceled those visits at the last minute. And his reason for doing so is simple. “Not needed. Nearing my decision a lot sooner than later,” he said. As for Coach Prime’s interest?

The OT had told On3 that he would give a “fair shot” to each and every team who are making a good case for him, and that included Coach Prime’s Colorado. His final visit now is with Longhorns, and it seems the guy is ready to make a final announcement. Currently, all signs point towards Longhorns, and Coach Prime might have to do something big to get Ojo interested.