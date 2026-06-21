“Felt Impossible”: Laura Rutledge Admits Fear of Not Being a Mother Owing to Coverage Duties

For years, Laura Rutledge built her life around football fields, studios, and constant travel. She was chasing a dream in a profession where women had few examples of balancing motherhood with a demanding sports broadcasting career. Because of that, she once believed having children might never happen for her.

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“It’s interesting because I say that to also point out that there weren’t that many, you know, even before us that were doing like,” Rutledge opened up during an appearance on Gramlin and Mac Lain’s podcast. “‘Okay, I’m having multiple kids in the thick of trying to grow my career at the same time.’ And it really made me feel like coming up in the business early on, like, ‘I’m not going to be able to have kids until I’m done, or maybe ever. It felt very impossible and unattainable.”

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Rutledge’s journey into sports media was not easy. She entered an industry long dominated by men and had to constantly prove her knowledge and ability. After graduating from the University of Florida with a degree in broadcast journalism, she worked with Fox Sports covering the Tampa Bay Rays, San Diego Padres, and college sports. She did all that before joining ESPN and the SEC Network in 2014. And her rise included years of sideline reporting, traveling every week, and handling the pressure of live television.

But while she was also trying everything, she got pregnant in 2019 with her first child, daughter Reese. It was a news filled with jubilation for her husband Josh and her. However, there was also the fear of missing out on her career, while her male colleagues never felt such troubles and rose consistently in their careers. However, the stories she heard and the role models she had allowed her to persist while also handling motherhood responsibilities.

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“I’m so thankful for all of them, though. The amount of stories we’ve shared, the resources that we’ve given each other, the encouragement on the really tough days, just the understanding,” Rutledge added. Just looking around and saying, ‘I get it. I’ve been there. I know what you’re dealing with, and I’m here for you.’ You know, that has been, I think, really special.”

Despite that, the fear pushed her to work even harder during pregnancy. Rutledge accepted opportunities and continued her responsibilities because she believed her career might slow down after becoming a mother. She later realized those fears were unfounded. In fact, many of the biggest moments of her professional life came after she had children.

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She became the host of NFL Live in 2020. Added major NFL responsibilities. Became a Monday Night Football sideline reporter, and even covered The Masters after becoming a mother of two. Still, balancing everything has not been perfect. Rutledge has been honest that managing a national television career while raising young children often feels chaotic. She has spoken about her mind feeling like “scrambled eggs” as she tries to handle work schedules, motherhood, and everyday responsibilities.

Laura Rutledge sends a message to other women balancing motherhood and their careers

Her support system also played a major role. Rutledge and her husband, former MLB player Josh Rutledge, have raised two children together, daughter Reese Katherine and son Jack Alexander. Their partnership helped her continue traveling and covering some of the biggest events in sports. Today, Rutledge sees her journey as proof that the old idea of choosing between family and a successful career is no longer true.

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“I’m really proud of what all of us now are that we’re showing people, these other women, men too, who may be married to somebody who wants to be in this business like,” Rutledge said. “It is totally possible to do this and do it at a high level and also have a family and also have those things in your life that if you want, you can 100% do it.”

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Today, Laura Rutledge is an example for many. Her work ethic has been an inspiration for everyone. And her struggles and further career growth will inspire many to follow her lead. That shows through ESPN’s trust in her. The broadcasting giant signed a multi-year contract with her last year after she delivered an NFL Divisional Playoff round game in January that had 33.8 million viewers.