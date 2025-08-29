brand-logo
‘Felt Like I Was Dead’: Lee Corso Makes Devastating ESPN Admission as He Comes Clean on Illness

ByInsiya Johar

Aug 29, 2025 | 1:26 PM EDT

feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Lee Corso made a shocking confession following the celebrated game-day premiere, and it struck a chord. With his iconic headgear picks, Ticonderoga pencil, and signature roll cry, “Not so fast, my dear friend,” the heartbeat of College GameDay announced his retirement and bid adieu to a legendary era. The outpouring of wishes and tributes that followed was overwhelming. Coaches, players, colleagues, and fans all shared what Corso meant to them. For an emotional Corso, though, the flood of well-wishes sparked a startling realization.

“I told Kirk after looking at that (wishes) I felt like I was dead,” he admitted to ESPN. “And it looked like I was watching it my grave side.” To commemorate his legacy, ESPN aired a special to honor his dedication to the sport for over 35 years. It featured guest appearances from Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee, Dabo Swinney, and othersBut the special program led to an unintended effect on the legend. “And then all these people were saying all these things about me. I’m still alive,” Corso admitted. “But it’s almost like I was dead because I can’t believe it. I don’t think I didn’t think I helped many people, but I did.”

But that conversation brought back a distinct memory from the 2000s, when he suffered a stroke at his home in Lake Mary, Florida.

