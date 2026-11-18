ESPN’s Heather Dinich has ignited a firestorm among Indiana fans after publicly tearing into Curt Cignetti and the defending national champion Hoosiers. Apparently, a 9-1 record (6-1 Big Ten) and the No. 6 spot in the AP Top 25 aren’t enough to escape ESPN’s scrutiny. Indiana already took a brutal five-spot tumble from No. 4 to No. 9 in the College Football Playoff rankings without even playing a game during its bye week.

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Now, Dinich is adding fuel to the controversy.

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Ahead of Tuesday night’s rankings reveal, Dinich appeared on ESPN’s Get Up and questioned whether Indiana’s record reflects how good the team actually is.

Dinich pushed back against Cignetti’s recent complaints about Indiana’s schedule, including the three-minute Monday press conference defense of his 36-3 record over the past three seasons.

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“Well, he’s upset about his perception that people are coming down on his strength of schedule, but that’s not it, Coach,” Dinich said on air. “You needed overtime to beat a bad Michigan team, a mediocre at best Minnesota team, beat Northwestern at home by a touchdown, have the worst special teams unit in the country and have trailed or tied at the half in three straight games.”

She pointed to Indiana’s narrow victories, including a 13-6 overtime win at 5-5 Michigan, a 23-16 overtime victory against 5-5 Minnesota, and a 29-23 home win over Northwestern, alongside its lone 19-15 loss to Ohio State.

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Dinich called the 65-year-old Cignetti the best coach in the country but questioned whether Indiana belongs among the nation’s best teams. She also criticized his decision to post three clown emojis and six crying-laughing emojis on X toward the selection committee last Thursday.

She noted that four former head coaches, Mark Dantonio, Gus Malzahn, Mike Riley, and Jeff Tedford, are among those evaluating Indiana, adding, “Those are his clowns.”

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Clips of the segment quickly spread across X, drawing angry reactions from Hoosier fans. Supporters accused Dinich of unfairly scrutinizing a 9-1 team that ranks fourth nationally in scoring defense, allowing just 12.5 points per game, while overlooking similar struggles from SEC contenders.

For Indiana fans, winning close Big Ten games demonstrates resilience, not weakness.

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The criticism also revived accusations of ESPN’s alleged SEC bias, particularly after analyst Paul Finebaum joined Dinich on air and claimed Indiana “should have four losses right now.”

Fans accused the network of pushing a narrative against Indiana while giving two-loss SEC teams more leeway for close wins, special teams mistakes, and slow starts.

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However, Dinich acknowledged that Indiana’s 27-13 victory over No. 18 USC on Saturday could help the Hoosiers climb from No. 9 in the latest rankings, despite her concerns about their playoff potential.

One fan commented, “She is awful and shouldn’t have a show. And she went to iu!” Dinich’s connection to Indiana made her criticism particularly frustrating for some supporters.

Another fan wrote, “A hack like Dinich who obviously never played the game nor coached the game taking shots at Cignetti??? 😂. Paid SEC influencer, NOT a Reporter. Gross.” Some viewers accused her of abandoning objective analysis in favor of an anti-Big Ten narrative.

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Critics also questioned why she rarely discusses how two-loss Texas needed a late drive to beat a 6-4 LSU squad or how Alabama climbed into the top three without beating a team with a record better than 6-4.

Others criticized both ESPN analysts. One user posted, “Heather Dinich and Paul Feinbaum are nothing but shills for the SEC.”

Dinich’s defense of the four former head coaches on the selection committee also drew criticism.

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A fan responded, “She mentioned four coaches on the committee…never heard of them! All those guys could be replaced with AI and it would do a better more accurate job taking their personal prejudice is out of it.”

Supporters pointed out that Indiana’s strength of schedule ranks No. 39 nationally, ahead of top-four-ranked UCLA at No. 69. They also argued that a receiver’s toe-tap against Ohio State separated the Hoosiers from a potential 10-0 record.

Another fan dismissed Dinich’s analysis entirely: “She knows nothing about college football.”

Still, some neutral fans and rival supporters agreed with parts of her assessment. While Cignetti remains an elite coach, Indiana’s inconsistent offense could become a problem against stronger playoff opponents.

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Dinich’s criticism has added more fuel to the debate surrounding Cignetti and his team. With Washington and Purdue remaining on the regular-season schedule, Indiana has two more opportunities to strengthen its playoff case and answer its critics.