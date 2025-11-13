Bad News for Ty Simpson as Jets to Target Surprise QB to Support Justin Fields

Tuscaloosa’s rising star, Ty Simpson, has become a hot commodity in the eyes of the NFL scouts. Taking quick decisions with an explosive arm, he throws beautiful darts. And the margin of error is limited to only one interception so far. Simpson’s Draft prospects are more than positive. Speculations have it that the New York Jets are on deck. However, Fernando Mendoza might be just edging him out.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In December, Mendoza made the decision to transfer to Indiana, and now the dividends have started to pay off. Leading the Hoosiers to an undefeated record, the redshirt junior has also entered first round pick conversations, with the Jets reportedly eyeing his Heisman-caliber arm. Analyst Todd McShay believes it’s a possibility given the Jets’ challenges under Justin Fields.

“The Jets are taking Fernando Mendoza from Indiana,” Todd McShay says in a conversation with Steve Muench. It does not come as a surprise, given the QB’s performance so far. Throwing 26 touchdowns, along with five scores, Mendoza’s aerial attack has received quite a lot of praise. Additionally, 25 NFL executives believe that he is the first draft pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, when Jets GM Darren Mougey and senior football advisor Rick Spielman were present at the Beaver Stadium to witness his 80-yard Heisman drive against Penn State, the message was clear. Mendoza’s game-winning throw to Omar Cooper, who plucked it straight from the air, did not escape scouts’ attention, and it would be fair to say that the Jets’ contingent left pleased.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Indiana at Penn State Nov 8, 2025 University Park, Pennsylvania, USA Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza 15 throws a pass during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. University Park Beaver Stadium Pennsylvania USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMatthewxO Harenx 20251108_mmd_bm2_432

McShay continues, “And by the way, if this organization(Jets) decided on Justin Fields to be their guy, they’re probably going to want this kind of guy with his mobility over what Simpson provides.” So far, the Jets’ offensive unit has been facing the heat. Switching from Aaron Rodgers to a younger QB room in Justin Fields hasn’t been an attractive decision, one that has received a lot of flak. In the 2025 season so far, he has thrown only six touchdowns, averaging 6.4 yards. Fields has been a good rusher, but issues stemming from the lack of aerial attack have the Jets looking elsewhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I could see a world in which the Jets took Mendoza over Simpson,” McShay concludes. Although his pick for the Jets is Ty Simpson. “It’s not about what I like. It’s about projecting what teams would do.” However, Ty Simpson is still pretty much in the race.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Will the New York Jets pick Ty Simpson?

The Athletic’s New York Jets mock draft places Simpson in the first round, calling him an accurate thrower. Although he is in his first-year starting role, he has led Bama to a successful season so far, aside from the FSU upset. “Even though Simpson’s lack of experience is going to scare people, he’s easily the best processor in what is an imperfect QB class. A tough and accurate thrower, Simpson would make Garrett Wilson’s life easier,” The Athletic writes.

Similarly, FanSided’s Cody Williams’ mock 2026 NFL Draft has projected that Simpson will be their next franchise quarterback. So far, college football’s QB carousel has been churning out crazy performances. Mendoza, Simpson, Julian Sayin, Trinidad Chambliss, and others have raised the bar since last year, as McShay is calling it, “Maybe the best class in the history of NFL Draft…the quarterback position is staring right at us in the face in 2027.”

However, college football has three weeks left in the regular season and the ensuing playoffs after that. Maybe Simpson can overtake Mendoza as we move towards December.