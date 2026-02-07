Fernando Mendoza’s Brother Faces Career Obstacle After Ditching Indiana for ACC Team

The story of Indiana’s historic natty win can’t be written without the Mendoza name. But after the national championship, the Hoosiers lost both brothers, Fernando to the NFL and Alberto to Georgia Tech. While the elder brother is making strides on his way to being the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Alberto’s gamble on the ACC is already facing some hiccups.

According to On3’s Kelly Quinlan, there’s an open competition for the starting quarterback role at Georgia Tech under the new OC George Godsey. He stated that a four-way competition is expected with Alberto Mendoza, Grady Adamson, Graham Knowles, and Cole Bergeron heading into the Spring Bowl practice next month. Quinlan’s report came after the Yellow Jackets head coach, Brent Key, made comments on their quarterback room for the 2026 season.

“Look, we have Alberto, but we also have some other guys in the quarterback room,” Key told the ACC Network this week. “We brought Cole Bergeron in this year with Grady Adamson, who’s been here. You know, Graham Knowles has been here now for two years. Grady’s really taking that step right now in the offseason as well. He’s a guy that we’re really high on. So, you know, excited about that room.”

Despite the four-way contention, the early intel report projects Mendoza and Adamson as the two favorites for the starter role. However, it’s the coach’s decision to make the move. Key has been in a similar position since taking over the interim head coach role in 2023. He picked Haynes King as the starter for Georgia Tech over seven different QBs, who led the ACC as a dual-threat QB throughout his tenure with the Yellow Jackets.

Spring practice will be the first major test in determining the starting QB for the upcoming season. With the head coach having high expectations for Grady Adamson, it’s not a good sign for Alberto Mendoza.

GT QB1: Alberto Mendoza vs. Grady Adamson

Alberto Mendoza arrived at Georgia Tech with a blind hope, aiming for a starting QB role for the 2026 season. He served as the backup QB for his brother, Fernando Mendoza, throughout this past season, playing just over 100 snaps. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Mendoza, despite a lack of experience, has breakaway speed and a strong arm. The dual-threat characteristics and the Big Ten experience could make him an option to replace Haynes King.

On the other hand, Grady Adamson is every bit the contender that Mendoza is. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Adamson has made a significant impact on the coaching staff. He outperformed everyone in the QB room in last summer’s workout, including Haynes King and his backup, Aaron Philo. He didn’t have any playtime, redshirting his true freshman season. However, his high school stats prove he is a dual-threat quarterback who could be a powerful runner while making accurate throws.

While they emerge as early contenders, Cole Bergeron and Graham Knowles cannot be taken lightly. Bergeron is comparatively bigger than both Mendoza and Adamson, with a 6-foot-4, 125-pound body frame that the head coach likes in his quarterbacks. He has a live arm and can also be a dual threat, being a powerful runner. At the same time, Knowles is a powerful passer who’s waiting for his turn to play. However, compared to Mendoza, everyone lacks experience, giving the Indiana transfer an edge over the other three.