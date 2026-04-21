Fernando Mendoza Cites Mother’s Health Issue for Skipping Draft Ceremony

Just as he led IU on a historic run to its first-ever national title, rising from a 2,149th-ranked prospect, Fernando Mendoza’s draft decision put him in a rare category. He is the first projected No. 1 overall QB to skip the in-person draft ceremony in Pittsburgh since Trevor Lawrence in 2021. But the reason behind not attending the Thursday night draft celebration is something very close to his heart.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Pittsburgh is a great opportunity, and it’s a great venue,” said Mendoza during his Monday appearance on the Rich Eisen Show. “I’m really excited to see all the guys walk across the stage on Thursday night. It’s going to be a dream for a lot of guys.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“However, my mom really wanted to do it at home, and so to my parents, it’s a lot easier for us, especially with the family situation and having to hop on a plane the next morning anyway, and for that travel, it’d be a lot easier to stay at home. I wanted to stay and make the memory with everybody who poured into my football journey: mentors, coaches, family, and friends.”

Mendoza’s desire to celebrate with his entire family and supporters surely plays a huge role. However, skipping the ceremony allows Mendoza’s family to avoid the physical toll of multiple flights in a short window, especially his mom, Elsa Mendoza. After living with multiple sclerosis (MS) for nearly 20 years, she now uses a wheelchair and finds travel logistically demanding. That’s why the former Indiana QB chooses to stay home in Miami and celebrate with his mom and family.

ADVERTISEMENT

To Mendoza, making memories with loved ones and close friends is more important than the celebration among 10–12 guests typically allowed on-site at the draft. “You want to share that moment with all of them; it is going to be the best memory that I can make, rather than limiting it to 10 or 12 people in Pittsburgh, which is going to be great,” added the former Indiana QB.

Now, while Fernando Mendoza will not be on stage for the traditional handshake with Roger Goodell, he has committed to fulfilling all media obligations for ESPN and other partners remotely from Miami. “I still want to be the best lead partner I can become and make sure that there’s how many, many cameras as ESPN wants there, or whatever they need from me. I will do,” said Mendoza.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the draft begins on Thursday, the Raiders hold the top pick and are still widely expected to select the ex-Indiana QB. Last season, after transferring from Cal to IU, Mendoza not only led the Hoosiers to their first outright B1G Championship since 1945 by defeating OSU 13–10, but he also won the 91st Heisman Trophy. With Mendoza at the helm, Indiana defeated Miami 27–21 in the national title game at Hard Rock Stadium last season.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, rising from an overlooked high school prospect with almost no major scholarship offers to the projected No. 1 pick for the 2026 NFL Draft, Mendoza’s success was fueled by his mom’s unwavering support and her battle with cancer, which inspired him to push beyond the odds.

Fernando Mendoza’s “why” behind his journey

After throwing for 3,535 yards and 41 TDs in 2025, Fernando Mendoza is waiting to hear his name on draft night. But for the QB, his mom remains the driving force behind every throw he makes on the field. During his Heisman speech, when he mentioned his mother, he really got emotional.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is your (Elsa Mendoza) trophy as much as it is mine,” said Fernando Mendoza. “You’ve always been my biggest fan. You’re my light, you’re my why. You taught me that toughness doesn’t need to be loud. It can be quiet and strong. It is believing in yourself when the world doesn’t give you much reason to.”

ADVERTISEMENT

His mother was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2007, but she kept her diagnosis a secret for over a decade to protect her children from worry. It wasn’t until a severe health decline following a 2020 COVID-19 infection forced her through 16 rounds of chemotherapy that a 12-year-old Fernando finally learned the truth, learned about her multiple sclerosis.

Despite her physical limitations, she remains highly active in Fernando’s life and was present to see him win the Heisman Trophy and the National Championship. That kind of resilience helps Fernando believe in himself despite being a 2-star recruit out of Christopher Columbus High School. And now, he is a star QB.

“To see her fight and overcome the struggle with the optimism that she has, she’s been a great role model,” said Mendoza.

ADVERTISEMENT

In honor of his mother, Mendoza has a long history of supporting the National MS Society through his “Mendoza Mania” merchandise line and other NIL initiatives.