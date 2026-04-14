Fernando Mendoza Reflects on Tough Family Situation During Mother’s Disease

Fernando Mendoza’s rise from a 2-star prospect to Heisman winner and now the consensus No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft seems all sunshine and rainbows. But in real life, the former Indiana QB’s tough phase began when he was just twelve, when he found out his “idol” was fighting a continuous battle with a chronic neurological disorder.

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His mother, Elsa Mendoza, has lived with multiple sclerosis for nearly 20 years. But when Fernando Mendoza knew about it, he had no idea about the disease. “I didn’t really understand it. I wasn’t dismissive of it; I just didn’t know what it was,” said the QB. Doctors first diagnosed Elsa with MS around 2007. But for many years, she kept the diagnosis private from her sons (Fernando, Alberto, and Max) to avoid worrying them.

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Then her condition saw a sharp decline during the COVID-19 pandemic, and she lost her ability to walk. Following that, she underwent chemotherapy treatment to “reset” the immune system and stop it from attacking the central nervous system. While that treatment helped her illness, it brought a hard time for young Fernando. He had to manage the household activities, his mother, and even his younger brother at that time, “taking a leadership role,” as he put it.

Sometimes he had to physically carry his mother around the house or to the car, then drive Max to school and music classes, along with doing the household work. His father, Fernando Mendoza Sr., was often unable to help him because he spent most of his time at the hospital, as he is a pediatric emergency doctor. However, together, the Mendoza family came through that phase, and now the QB carries his mother’s will with each pass he throws.

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She completed 8 rounds of chemotherapy. Following those rounds, Elsa spent five years undergoing monthly blood and urine monitoring to ensure the treatment was effective and to watch for side effects. But nothing stopped Fernando from playing. At that time, Mendoza was a student-athlete at Christopher Columbus High School in Miami. He was the backup QB on the team that won the 2019 FHSAA Class 8A State Championship. Like his mother, the son is a warrior.

Imago Courtesy of Mendoza Family

Currently, she is reliant on a wheelchair and has a “tough time moving around.” But she has remained a visible and steadfast supporter, traveling to attend major milestones in her son’s career, including the Heisman Trophy ceremony, the Big Ten Championship Game, and Indiana’s National Championship victory in early 2026. That resilience of hers is the reason for Mendoza’s rise.

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“My mom has a fight against multiple sclerosis, and my mom is my light, my inspiration, my everything,” said Fernando on the Heisman Trophy podcast. “I probably talk to her about five times a day. And she’s the only reason that I’ve actually gone this far in my football journey. To see her optimistic and positive approach with all that she’s battling has given me no excuse for any complacency throughout my life. Whether it’s academics or football, or just being a good character and a good person.”

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Her battle not only shaped the Heisman QB but also pushed her sons to serve a noble cause.

Fernando Mendoza transforms his mother’s struggle into a mission

After Elsa’s treatment, the Mendoza family works actively in spreading awareness about the illness. Fernando and Alberto are actively involved in fundraising for MS research, and they have led efforts to raise money for the National MS Society, including a goal to raise $100,000 for programs and services that benefit the entire MS community.

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“It’s something that is very dear to my brother and my family. And there’s a page on the National MS Society where you’re able to donate to the awareness and research of it. And the society really just helps people for research and people who can’t afford treatments to go and help their multiple sclerosis,” stated Mendoza.

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In 2025, he and his brother launched the “Mendoza Brothers’ Fight Against MS” campaign, collaborating with local Bloomington, Indiana, restaurants to raise funds for the National MS Society through specialty menu items. What began with an initial goal of $20,000 grew rapidly as fans from rival teams and the Indiana community rallied behind the cause, and the total surpassed $325,000 from over 2,150 donors.

Then, following his Heisman win, Fernando Mendoza partnered with Adidas for a shopping spree at their New York flagship store, where four families impacted by MS were surprised with $10,000 each to spend. Now, we hope for his mother’s well-being and more growth for the standout QB.