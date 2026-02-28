Fernando Mendoza Debuts Shocking Weight Gain as Matt Ryan Comparison Becomes Uncanny

NCAA, College League, USA Football: Indiana at Penn State Nov 8, 2025 University Park, Pennsylvania, USA Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza 15 warms up prior to the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. University Park Beaver Stadium Pennsylvania USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMatthewxO Harenx 20251108_mmd_bm2_381

With most NFL draft analysts predicting Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza to be the top pick, he has abstained from throwing at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine. Instead, he will just do the measurements, undergo medical evaluations, and do media interviews for now. And during the process, reports point out that Mendoza has gained weight. All of it has made Mendoza’s comparisons to former Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan increasingly uncanny.

Indiana listed its quarterback at 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds to open the 2025 season. But now, in fresh NFL Combine evaluations, Mendoza has reportedly gained 11 lbs. NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah reported Mendoza’s weight to be 236 lbs after the Combine measurements. Mendoza’s other measurements include a 9 1/2 inch hand size, 6’4.6″ height, arm stretching to 31 7/8 inches, and wing size of 76 3/4 inches.

Mendoza’s measurements have now also led to comparisons to former Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan. In his time, at the Combine, the 40-year-old checked in at 6-foot-4 5/8 and 228 pounds, with 9 1/2-inch hands.