Fernando Mendoza Earns Support From Miami High School Mario Cristobal Also Went To

Fernando Mendoza’s matchup against Mario Cristobal’s Miami Hurricanes also brings together two Columbus High School alumni carving out their own legacy on the gridiron. Both Mendoza and Cristobal played on the same high school varsity team, albeit in different eras. That connection remains a source of pride for their high school.

Ahead of the national championship kickoff, Columbus High’s head coach Dave Dunn penned an emotional message for Fernando Mendoza.

“Coming from your weight room, I am so proud of you. I can’t tell you how good it makes me feel for you to be playing on this stage,” he shared on Big Ten Network.

“Your football career has taken off. I am so excited to watch you play on Monday night. I’m so proud of you. I’m honored to be your coach and for what you do for the sport of football for Columbus High School. I’m pumped up and ready to watch you play your best game, and I’ll pray for you as always.”

Columbus is a private Catholic school in Miami that presently ranks in the top 15 in the Florida Division 7A and holds second place in the district. It’s been more than four years since Mendoza graduated from high school. But Coach Dunn still fondly remembers the Mendozas.

Their constant perseverance and grit earned them Dunn’s approval, though the journey has never been easy. While the rest of the kids enjoyed their lunch break, the Mendoza brothers (Fernando & Mendoza) were constantly spotted in Dunn’s office talking about football.

“Every championship we (Columbus High) have won, we have had a Mendoza on our roster,” he said.

The Explorers have won three state championships in the last five years, with the Mendozas instrumental in each of those wins.

For Fernando Mendoza, his high school days are among his most cherished memories. Even while playing snaps at Indiana, the lessons learned under the watchful eyes of his former head coach, Dave Dunn, continue to guide him. When the Hoosiers defeated Penn State at Happy Valley, Fernando’s first text was to his high school head coach.

“He texted me literally right after the Penn State game,” Coach Dunn shared proudly as he heard the entire game on the Penn State thriller. “The grit you showed on the final drive was epic.”

Fernando raked in that glory, admitting that it was a close win. But he couldn’t help comparing that performance to his high school days. “It was like Deerfield, but a bit louder.”

To which Coach Dunn playfully chided him by saying, “This could be the Heisman-defining moment (and) he’s going to compare it to a (high school) game.”

Eventually, Mendoza won the Heisman, becoming the first Hoosier to be bestowed with such an honor. But the gigantic win wasn’t just for Bloomington; he draped Columbus High in that glory as well. Now, he is looking to secure another achievement by winning the national championship on Monday night. And Columbus High would be watching two of its alums, Mendoza and Mario Cristobal, go against each other.

Mario Cristobal’s journey from Columbus to Miami

It’s almost poetic how Columbus High School may feel conflicted on Monday. It was in the 1980s when Cristobal played offensive lineman for the Explorers. Standing side by side with Mendoza’s father, Fernando Mendoza Sr., he learned the fundamentals that would later help him win two national championships with the Miami Hurricanes.

Reflecting on his high school days, the Miami HC got emotional.

“Columbus, just like the University of Miami, is everything to me,” he stated in a press conference recently. “Columbus is and always has been the foundation of everything that we have. We’re still not where we want to be yet, but certainly we owe everything so much to Columbus High School.”

The national championship game is happening in Miami’s backyard at Miami Gardens. Along with a dominant bunch of the Hurricanes faithful, expect a significant chunk from Columbus HS as well.