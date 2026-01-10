Fernando Mendoza Faces Shedeur Sanders Comparison as NFL Analysts Continue Poor Judgement

Fernando Mendoza’s Heisman win may not guarantee success in the NFL. Even if he declares for the 2026 NFL Draft after giving up one year of college eligibility, his draft pick could face challenges similar to those former Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders experienced, according to 2017 NJCAA Jayhawk Coach of the Year Jason Brown.

“I said that Shedeur was a fifth-rounder. He went in the fifth round. I was one of the only ones that I know on record that said it prior, and then, yeah, Mendoza is a fifth-round guy,” stated Brown during Friday’s appearance on FEARLESS With Jason Whitlock.

While a CFB breakout star may not always make an immediate mark in the NFL, there’s no denying that a stunning college performance can boost draft stock. Still, the NFL values traits beyond stats, traits like coachability and adaptability. That’s likely why, despite throwing for 14,347 yards over four years, the Cleveland Browns drafted Shedeur as the 144th overall pick.

Now, Brown sees a similar pattern in Mendoza, which is why he draws the comparison.

“Well, what does he do? What’s sustainable that he does right now at the NFL level? What’s different?” asked the NFL analyst. “…There’s nothing he does. He doesn’t know as good of a deep ball as Shedeur Sanders, by the way.”

While Brown never denied Mendoza’s talent, his words suggest that it’s not enough to guarantee a first-round pick. Although Mendoza delivered an undefeated season and won the Heisman Trophy, his performance against Purdue exposed some flaws.

Mendoza’s passing game struggled early, especially in the cold, but IU’s dominant rushing attack carried the team to a decisive 56–3 victory. Still, it’s clear he needs more refinement, which could give NFL scouts pause and make them think twice before drafting him. More importantly, Brown’s claim didn’t come without results.

He cited Shedeur as a fifth-round pick, based on traits that weren’t ready for the NFL, and the results proved his point. Sanders finished his rookie season with a QBR of 19.0, the lowest of any Browns rookie QB since 2006 (excluding Johnny Manziel).

Now, while multiple reports project the Raiders, who hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, to select Mendoza as their franchise QB, Brown made a blunt comment.

“I’m just saying that Mendoza offers nothing, nothing that we’re like, ‘Oh, I gotta keep my first-round pick for him,'” said Brown. “If I’m the Raiders, I’m trading the pick.

“…I’m not waiting on Mendoza, as many people think they’re doing Mendoza first pick. If they do that, I’m just—I need to stop watching football because my eyes don’t work, apparently anymore. The Mendoza guy is not special at all.”

Here, NFL analysts favor Dante Moore and praise his talent. Not only Brown but also Fox Sports analyst Jason Fitz said that Moore has the potential to be an even better QB than Fernando Mendoza.

But Mendoza’s NFL future isn’t closed, even if Brown projects him as a late-round pick. What stands out more is the suggestion from the analyst that he may need to be a backup, learn the game, and develop as a senior backup in the NFL.

“Nothing wrong with that, but he’s not a guy,” said Brown.

Despite all that, you can’t overlook Mendoza’s stunning play throughout the season. Even in the Peach Bowl, he showed flashes of his potential.

Fernando Mendoza is making waves for the Hoosiers

Under the brightest lights of the CFP semifinal at the Peach Bowl, the Indiana QB delivered pure composure.

With the game tight and pressure peaking inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Mendoza guided the Hoosiers down the field and struck first, pushing Indiana ahead 14–7 and reminding everyone why he owns the Heisman.

More importantly, the defining moment came fast and flawlessly.

Mendoza dropped back and fired a laser to Omar Cooper Jr., and the ball went where only Cooper could reach it. With that, the receiver finished the job to break the deadlock. Honestly, it was Heisman football in its cleanest form.

Now, while Indiana (14–0) is chasing a spot in the National Championship, Mendoza is steering the mission.

He’s been sharp all night against a physical Oregon defense, setting the tone with precision rather than panic. Let’s see whether he puts the final pin in the game against the Hurricanes or not.