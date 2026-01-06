Fernando Mendoza Fails to Gain Early NFL Draft Support as Indiana QB Prepares for Peach Bowl

Despite leading Indiana to a perfect 14–0 record and winning the Heisman Trophy, Fernando Mendoza’s projection as the top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft is no longer being universally accepted. ESPN analyst Bomani Jones voiced strong doubts after closely evaluating Mendoza’s game.

“I watched Mendoza, and we’ll talk a little bit more about that game later, but I watched Mendoza there, and Mendoza looks like something I’ve seen very many times, which is a very good college quarterback,” ESPN writer Bomani Jones said on The Right Time with Bomani Jones podcast. “That is not that; I know what the number one pick in the draft looks like. That isn’t it.”

The criticism arrives as draft odds continue to list Mendoza ahead of quarterbacks such as Dante Moore and Trinidad Chambliss. With the Raiders currently holding the No. 1 overall selection, speculation has grown around Mendoza becoming the franchise’s next centerpiece. However, evaluators remain divided.

While Mendoza’s production is undeniable, he completed 71.5 percent of his passes for 2,980 yards, threw a nation-leading 33 touchdowns, and had just six interceptions concerns persist about his physical ceiling. Unlike recent top picks known for off-script creativity or elite athleticism, Mendoza profiles as a more traditional pocket passer. He resembles 02′ Tom Brady if we consider the mobility factor.

Scouts have pointed specifically to arm strength and pocket management as areas of concern. Mendoza’s deep throws can lack the elite velocity NFL teams covet, and he has shown a tendency to hold the ball under pressure rather than throwing it away, which can be costly at the professional level.

They don’t see that rare superstar potential. But then again, you’ve got to give it to his heart, which is harder to evaluate. Mendoza will likely be a good pro, but maybe not the generational talent worthy of that coveted No. 1 overall spot.

Fernando Mendoza’s top landing targets

Even though Jones is buying the idea of Fernando Mendoza warning the Raiders, some teams might push hard to take him in. And one of the top names in the list is the Miami Dolphins. After Tua Tagovailoa’s benching in the late 2025 season, the Dolphins might look for a talented quarterback. Mendoza fits the bill perfectly. As he stands out, posting a 6.2% big-time throw rate and just a 2.3% turnover-worthy play rate, which are comparable to recent No. 1 picks Caleb Williams and Cam Ward.

If the Raiders pass, even the New York Giants might take Mendoza onto the team. Giants saw various problems with their QBs this season. First, Russell Wilson’s performance got impacted after a Grade 2 hamstring tear that impacted his performance. The Jackson Dart’s concussion issues and missed game time give them some inconsistency, though he came back and won the last game against the Cowboys. But getting a player like Mendoza will surely stabilize their team.

Even the Cleveland Browns need a quarterback who can step up real soon. After Dillon Gabriel’s concussion against the Ravens and shoulder injury, his time in the league remains inconsistent. Even Shedeur Sanders couldn’t do much for the team, taking on the starting role. He ends their 5-12 season with an 18.9 QBR, which is the fifth-worst mark among 696 quarterbacks.

Apart from two rookie QBs, the team doesn’t have any other player after DeShaun Watson’s season ended because of an Achilles injury, and even Joe Flacco was let go. So, with the starting position hanging on a thin thread, let’s wait and see if Fernando Mendoza makes it onto the Browns roster or criticism halts his top pick aspirations.