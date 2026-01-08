Fernando Mendoza Gets Emotional as Brother’s Sacrifice Led to Indiana’s Playoffs Wins

Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza fought back tears on Wednesday while addressing the media. He got emotional, thanking every member of his family, with the Indiana QB giving a special nod to his brother for his behind-the-scenes support and quiet sacrifices that fueled his rise to glory.

The QB couldn’t help but once again highlight his support system, Alberto Mendoza’s role, during a press conference. He revealed that his climb, leading the Hoosiers to an undefeated season, a Big Ten title, and back-to-back CFP wins, has been a deeply personal journey. And IU beat writer Michael Niziolek shared that emotional moment through a video clip.

“I mean, my message to him (Alberto) is just, I’m proud of him,” said Fernando Mendoza ahead of the Peach Bowl. “I’m proud of him for the way that I’ve seen that he’s gone from spring ball all the way to now, operating the offense, executing, just being a better quarterback in general.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“And the way that not only his play but also his grasp of the locker room, grasp of the leadership, and grasp of everything else that implies of being a quarterback other than playing on the field when the clock strikes.”

Alberto Mendoza is carving out his own lane in Bloomington, playing backup QB for the Hoosiers. While the younger brother of Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza doesn’t live in anyone’s shadow, before Indiana, Alberto made noise in Miami. There, he replaced Fernando at Christopher Columbus High School and didn’t blink. While two state championships followed, Alberto originally committed to James Madison, then turned his attention to Curt Cignetti and followed him to IU in December 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following his brother and after three seasons at California, Fernando Mendoza joined the Hoosiers this season, and the redshirt junior’s impact is now on full display. Just like that, loyalty meets opportunity, and Fernando didn’t hesitate to highlight Alberto’s sacrifice in his own rise.

“I get emotional, like with the experience of being here with my brother, living with my brother, and being able to play with him. I can’t thank him enough for sacrificing what he’s done for me to be here and the opportunity we have together.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

While the backup QB is still developing, there is no doubt about his talent. On the field, Alberto has been efficient and explosive when called upon. Mostly working in mop-up duty during IU’s 2025 wins, he completed 18 of 24 passes for 286 yards and 5 TDs and 1 INT. To cap it off, he also added 184 rushing yards and a score, flashing mobility and confidence.

Nevertheless, his brother Fernando’s ceiling is undeniable, and with a strong supporting cast around him, including Alberto, he’s been rolling smoothly. More importantly, playing alongside his brother boosts his confidence even further, turning the moment into something truly special for the Heisman winner.

Still, lining up across from Oregon QB Dante Moore presents a real test. While both are elite talents and both know one mistake can flip the script, when they face off, it’s a statement moment for two QBs built for the spotlight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fernando Mendoza’s take on the Peach Bowl

IU’s Fernando Mendoza and Oregon’s Dante Moore, widely viewed as the top two QB prospects in the country, will share the same field Friday night in Atlanta. While both sit atop mock drafts, both know every throw will be under a microscope. While both still have eligibility left, Moore isn’t pretending the noise doesn’t exist.

“At the end of the day… everybody’s goal was to get into the National Football League,” he said. “I’m human; I see it on social media. But I told myself I shouldn’t be engaging with it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, Mendoza has taken a similar approach, dodging future-focused questions since the Heisman ceremony and keeping his attention locked on Indiana’s playoff run. The two QBs first faced off in the final Pac-12, and both have evolved since. More importantly, the respect is mutual. While Moore praised Mendoza’s work ethic and faith, Mendoza returned the favor.

“To see both him and myself grow through this journey has been super special,” said Mendoza. “He is a fantastic quarterback… one of the best college quarterbacks this season,” added the Hoosiers QB.

But games are decided by who delivers when it matters most, and both QBs know the moment won’t blink first. Now, we’ll have to wait and see what transpires. Let us know what you think in the comments.