Fernando Mendoza Gives New Career Update After Making Early Demands to Future Raiders HC

Fernando Mendoza doesn’t seem to be stopping at a national title and a Heisman win. After taking Indiana to a remarkable 16-0 season, Mendoza is now heading toward the commercial market. The QB has secured his bag off the field with a surprising new endorsement, but he’s also making sure his on-field demands are heard loud and clear.

With NFL Drafts looming and first-round buzz making headlines around Mendoza, he surprised fans with his all-new Taco Bell deal. As he joins them as their newest “Franchise Player.” From posting an “open to work” tag on his LinkedIn profile to actually collaborating with a food franchise, Mendoza always makes his way through.

“I’m incredibly honored to step into a new role as a Franchise Player at Taco Bell! It’s a privilege to take on a role that carries both responsibility and possibility, and to do so at a brand that has never been afraid to push culture forward,” Indiana’s QB Fernando Mendoza said on LinkedIn. “This role isn’t about a title—it’s about showing up for the team, the brand, and the fans who make Taco Bell what it is. I’m excited for what’s ahead, for the ideas we haven’t cracked yet, and for the work still to be done. Just getting started.”

Now, Mendoza is stepping into the spotlight as the face of Taco Bell, a role that extends beyond any kind of endorsement. For the young fans of the quarterback, he represents what resilience and reinvention mean, since he’s a player who turned expectations on their head. Fernando Mendoza’s journey, which has been marked by grit and growth, is exactly what the fans will connect with. He acknowledges the weight of the moment, describing the partnership as both an honor and a responsibility.

Nevertheless, Fernando Mendoza appears to have taken a business-savvy approach to his career. After all, his academic background involves a bachelor’s degree in business administration from UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business, and he is also enrolled in the Kelley School of Business MBA program at Indiana. Hence, the Taco Bell move made a lot of sense.

Some people may not be aware, but Fernando Mendoza is a big foodie. Before the college football semifinals, the 22-year-old shared what he eats ahead of his big game with NFL reporter Shane Tuttle. His pregame meal usually includes dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets with macaroni and cheese.

Interestingly, after beating Alabama, Mendoza described his team using food items. He told ESPN Deportes his team is like “arroz con pollo,” a dish symbolizing how they work best when all the ingredients come together.

His food-loving personality makes him a perfect fit for Taco Bell, adding more to his face value. Now he will help them promote ads, social media posts, and events. At the same time, Fernando Mendoza is also focusing on his NFL future.

Fernando Mendoza’s message to his potential employers

Fernando Mendoza is already making first-round pick buzz before the season concluded. Tom Brady’s Las Vegas Raiders feel like a destined team for him as they hold the No. 1 spot. With just two months remaining in the draft process, Mendoza is making sure he makes his aspirations clear to all NFL teams. The 22-year-old wants his future team, which could be the Raiders, to focus on building an offense around his strengths rather than forcing him to adjust to an all-new one.

“I love myself 12 personnel, two tight ends. Too attached,” Mendoza said on Sundae Conversation with Caleb Pressley. “Cuz usually you got play action, and it’s nice.”

At Indiana, the system revolved around 12 personnel, featuring one running back, two tight ends, and two receivers, which became Mendoza’s foundation. With that, Indiana averaged 41 points per game, and when defenses saw two tight ends, they expected a run, bringing more defenders closer to the line, enabling Mendoza to throw 64% of the time.

The same technique that worked against Miami helped Indiana win its first national championship. The Hoosiers leaned on 12 personnel, with tight end Riley Nowakowski playing as both an inline blocker and an H-back. Mendoza hit a big 19-yard pass to Charlie Becker during a significant moment for the Hoosiers. He successfully kept the ball to himself and ended up with a 12-yard touchdown. This drive almost went for six minutes, keeping the defense tired and their offense off the field.

Now, if the Raiders listen to Fernando Mendoza’s plea, they might have a winning season with him in 2026.