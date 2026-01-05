Fernando Mendoza Issues Stark Oregon Warning to Put Indiana Locker Room on High Alert

The Indiana Hoosiers have become the poster boys of college football after taking down Alabama in the Rose Bowl. But up next, they face a familiar foe in Oregon, whom they had already beaten on their way to the Big 10 championship this season. It’s always challenging to beat a Dan Lanning-led team. However, the challenge becomes even more difficult when you have to do it twice, and Fernando Mendoza isn’t hesitating to say it.

“Beating a great team twice is extremely difficult,” Mendoza said during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. “They’re star-studded on both offense and defense, draft picks all across the board. They have changed a little bit throughout the season; It’ll be a great challenge for us.”