brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/College Football

Fernando Mendoza Issues Stark Oregon Warning to Put Indiana Locker Room on High Alert

ByInsiya Johar

Jan 5, 2026 | 3:30 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/College Football

Fernando Mendoza Issues Stark Oregon Warning to Put Indiana Locker Room on High Alert

ByInsiya Johar

Jan 5, 2026 | 3:30 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The Indiana Hoosiers have become the poster boys of college football after taking down Alabama in the Rose Bowl. But up next, they face a familiar foe in Oregon, whom they had already beaten on their way to the Big 10 championship this season. It’s always challenging to beat a Dan Lanning-led team. However, the challenge becomes even more difficult when you have to do it twice, and Fernando Mendoza isn’t hesitating to say it.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Beating a great team twice is extremely difficult,” Mendoza said during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. “They’re star-studded on both offense and defense, draft picks all across the board. They have changed a little bit throughout the season; It’ll be a great challenge for us.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved