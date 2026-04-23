Fernando Mendoza Makes $500K Announcement Before NFL Draft

While the NFL world focuses on draft boards, top QB prospect Fernando Mendoza is making headlines for a cause far more personal. The former Indiana quarterback announced a family fund to help tackle a condition that his mother, Elsa Mendoza, has bravely been fighting for nearly two decades.

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The potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 draft launched the Mendoza family fund along with his siblings and parents to fight multiple sclerosis. In addition, he also announced a donation to MS research at the University of Miami.

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Elsa Mendoza has been battling MS, a disease that attacks the central nervous system, for 18 years. Her health began to decline after COVID about 5 years ago. Over the 2025 campaign, we saw Fernando’s mother cheering for her son from the stands. That has been a constant scene throughout his college career. Elsa Mendoza even discussed how Fernando has helped her in dealing with MS over the years.

“You’ve made it so much easier. And you’ve done that in the sweetest, strongest, most Fernando way possible by making me feel the exact opposite of embarrassed. You’ve made me feel seen,” Elsa said in a note to the Player’s Tribune. “Whether it was giving me full debriefs of your college visits, what you liked and disliked (pictures included) … or it was calling me before some big game I had to miss while in treatment … or it’s being so vocal and passionate about MS fundraising … or it’s even something as silly as joking, ‘Wait, did you put on a few pounds???’ when you have to carry me up the stairs … you’ve always kept that same spark in your eye.”

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As the predicted number one pick for the Raiders, Mendoza has never been shy about acknowledging the support behind his success. His ascent was anything but easy, as the former two-star recruit from Cal overcame long odds to succeed, a journey he credits to his mom’s unwavering support.

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“I see her fighting every single day and with a smile on her face,” Fernando Mendoza said. “So there’s no excuse for me to have a bad day, bad play, or bad game. I’m always trying to have an optimistic approach, give the best, and serve the best to my teammates.”

While his time at Cal laid a solid foundation, where he threw for 3,004 yards with a 68.7% completion rate, his career truly ignited after transferring to Indiana. Starting all 16 games for the Hoosiers, Mendoza delivered a sensational season that put him on the national map, leading the FBS with 41 touchdown passes and posting a remarkable 182.9 passer efficiency rating.

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Winning the Heisman was the culmination of this drive, and Mendoza made sure to credit his mother as the driving force behind his historic achievement.

“My mom is my light, my inspiration, my everything. I probably talked to her about five times a day, and she’s the only reason that I’ve actually gone through this football journey. To see her optimistic and positive approach with all that she’s battling has given me no excuse for any complacency throughout my life, whether it’s academics, football, or just being a moral character and a good person. And you know, to see her fight and see her, you know, struggle and then get better, it’s also been so inspiring to me. That’s why I play football: for my mom,” Fernando said on the Heisman Trophy podcast.

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Fernando Mendoza’s plan for the NFL draft

While there is genuine curiosity surrounding the first round pick for the draft, the same can’t be said about the No. 1 pick. Everyone knows that the Raiders are going to pick Mendoza. However, the former Hoosier will not travel to Pittsburgh to attend the draft. He’s going to miss the hug from the NFL Commissioner and instead will live out the moment surrounded by his family at home.

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“Pittsburgh is a great opportunity, and it’s a great uh venue, and I’m really excited to see all the guys, or most of the guys, walk across the stage on Thursday night. It’s a it’ be a dream for a lot of guys. However, my mom really wanted to do it at home, and so do my parents,” said Mendoza.