Fernando Mendoza Makes Stance on Raiders Very Clear After GM John Spytek’s Statement

2025 NCAA, College League, USA Football: Indiana Hoosiers Football Championship Celebration Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza walks to the stage during the team celebration of winning the NCAA Football 2026 CFP National Championship at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind on Jan 24. Nathan McDaniel / Image of Bloomington Indiana United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xImagexofxSportx NathanxMcDanielx iosphotos393699

For Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza, the NFL combine was all about seeing his chemistry firsthand with the Raiders. Holding the No. 1 pick, it was quite obvious that the Raiders would sit down with their priority in the 2026 NFL draft. So now, after both parties completed their meeting, the Hoosiers’ QB provides his two cents on how it went.

“I was lucky enough to have a formal interview with the Las Vegas Raiders,” Mendoza said during the media availability. “It was a fantastic interview. The coaching staff was in there. We went over some of my previous plays and drew some plays on the board. Thought it was a great meeting.”

The stage is set for Mendoza to step into the next chapter of his career with the pros. The only question that remains is, once the team drafts him, when will he take the field wearing the silver and black? The Raiders head coach and the GM seem to have a difference of opinion on this.