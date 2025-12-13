Fernando Mendoza Makes Undeniable Offer to Curt Cignetti as He Aims to End Indiana’s 36-Year Drought

Indiana’s QB Fernando Mendoza landed in New York as a Heisman finalist. After a 13-0 record, winning the school’s first Big Ten title, Mendoza enters this weekend as the favorite to win the prestigious award. Ahead of the big occasion, Mendoza revealed his actual plans if he could win the Heisman Trophy, as an act of returning favor to Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
Speaking to Anthony Calhoun of Wish TV, Fernando Mendoza pledged that he wishes to bring the 45-pound Heisman Statue to Bloomington and keep it there, to honor everything that they did for him.
“It would mean the world, because this would be the first time the trophy would be in Bloomington,” said Mendoza ahead of the Heisman ceremony. “I believe that, if I were to win the award, I would wanna keep the trophy in Bloomington because it belongs there. That’s what I think, as far as everything that the Hoosier Nation has done for me.
ADVERTISEMENT
“If I end up, even if I have the honor and blessing to end up winning it, I think it means so much for the fan base who stuck through the thick and thin to now this Cignetti era. And really just to have it there for my teammates, the Hoosier community, and all the alumni.”
#IU Nation…this is UNREAL!
Listen to what Fernando Mendoza told me he plans to do with the Heisman Trophy if he wins. @WISHNews8 @IndianaFootball #HeismanTrophy pic.twitter.com/7LX1KLdNQW
— Anthony Calhoun 📺 (@ACwishtv) December 12, 2025
Entering the 2025 campaign, Mendoza wasn’t featured in the top 10 Heisman contenders, but he brought himself into the conversation very early. He has been one of the Heisman trophy favorites since the 63-10 win over Illinois on Sept. 20.
ADVERTISEMENT
He’s been consistent throughout the season, completing 71.5% of his passes for 2,980 yards and 33 touchdowns and six interceptions, passing 316 times. He has also rushed 240 yards and six touchdowns.
Despite impressive performance, Mendoza has shied away from endorsing himself for the Heisman, but his teammates, fans, alumni, and others voiced support, turning into votes for the Heisman finalist. He is probably the first and only player to earn the (-) mark in front of the Heisman odds.
ADVERTISEMENT
Fernando Mendoza ends Indiana’s Heisman drought
Indiana players have never won a Heisman trophy in the school’s history. Not even in the final list in the last three and a half decades. Mendoza is already the only seventh player in the Hoosiers’ history to even finish in the top-10. The last time was in 2001, when Antwaan Randle El finished 6th in the voting.
The last Indiana player to ever reach the Heisman Trophy finalist was the former IU running back Anthony Thompson in 1989. The former ended up becoming the runner-up 36 years ago, falling behind Houston quarterback Andre Ware in one of the closest voting margins in history, 70 points.
ADVERTISEMENT
With less than a day to spare, Mendoza is currently the frontrunner for the Heisman race with -2000 odds, while Vanderbilt’s quarterback Diego Pavia, is trailing behind with +900 odds. It’s a big difference, and Mendoza has the highest possibility to bring the Heisman trophy to Bloomington, ending the Hoosiers’ 36-year drought.
Top Stories
Forced to Leave FOX, Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman Says ESPN Is Like ‘U.S. Government’ & Clearly Distinguishes the Two Networks
What Settlement Agreement Have Michael Jordan & NASCAR Reached? Everything to Know From Evergreen Charters to Payout
Todd Bowles Points Fingers at Baker Mayfield & Co. in a Strong Statement That Could Get Him Punished After Bucs Loss
Who Is Paige Shiver? All About Michigan Football Staffer & Daughter of Veteran Bears Scout Jeff Shiver
Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman Teases NFL Comeback After Airing FOX’s Dirty Laundry
Arthur Blank Makes Firing Decision on Raheem Morris After Falcons HC Lands on Hot Seat
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT