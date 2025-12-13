Fernando Mendoza Makes Undeniable Offer to Curt Cignetti as He Aims to End Indiana’s 36-Year Drought

Indiana’s QB Fernando Mendoza landed in New York as a Heisman finalist. After a 13-0 record, winning the school’s first Big Ten title, Mendoza enters this weekend as the favorite to win the prestigious award. Ahead of the big occasion, Mendoza revealed his actual plans if he could win the Heisman Trophy, as an act of returning favor to Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Speaking to Anthony Calhoun of Wish TV, Fernando Mendoza pledged that he wishes to bring the 45-pound Heisman Statue to Bloomington and keep it there, to honor everything that they did for him.

“It would mean the world, because this would be the first time the trophy would be in Bloomington,” said Mendoza ahead of the Heisman ceremony. “I believe that, if I were to win the award, I would wanna keep the trophy in Bloomington because it belongs there. That’s what I think, as far as everything that the Hoosier Nation has done for me.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If I end up, even if I have the honor and blessing to end up winning it, I think it means so much for the fan base who stuck through the thick and thin to now this Cignetti era. And really just to have it there for my teammates, the Hoosier community, and all the alumni.”

Entering the 2025 campaign, Mendoza wasn’t featured in the top 10 Heisman contenders, but he brought himself into the conversation very early. He has been one of the Heisman trophy favorites since the 63-10 win over Illinois on Sept. 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s been consistent throughout the season, completing 71.5% of his passes for 2,980 yards and 33 touchdowns and six interceptions, passing 316 times. He has also rushed 240 yards and six touchdowns.

Despite impressive performance, Mendoza has shied away from endorsing himself for the Heisman, but his teammates, fans, alumni, and others voiced support, turning into votes for the Heisman finalist. He is probably the first and only player to earn the (-) mark in front of the Heisman odds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Fernando Mendoza ends Indiana’s Heisman drought

Indiana players have never won a Heisman trophy in the school’s history. Not even in the final list in the last three and a half decades. Mendoza is already the only seventh player in the Hoosiers’ history to even finish in the top-10. The last time was in 2001, when Antwaan Randle El finished 6th in the voting.

The last Indiana player to ever reach the Heisman Trophy finalist was the former IU running back Anthony Thompson in 1989. The former ended up becoming the runner-up 36 years ago, falling behind Houston quarterback Andre Ware in one of the closest voting margins in history, 70 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

With less than a day to spare, Mendoza is currently the frontrunner for the Heisman race with -2000 odds, while Vanderbilt’s quarterback Diego Pavia, is trailing behind with +900 odds. It’s a big difference, and Mendoza has the highest possibility to bring the Heisman trophy to Bloomington, ending the Hoosiers’ 36-year drought.