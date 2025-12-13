Fernando Mendoza Pledges $65K to Patients Battling Incurable Disease Before Heisman Ceremony

brand-logo
Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza has made an impact well beyond the field. Alongside his brother, Mendoza launched a fundraising campaign in support of the National MS Society, a cause deeply personal to the family, as their mother lives with multiple sclerosis. What began as a modest effort has quickly gained momentum, and the campaign is now closing in on its ambitious goal.

Mendoza initially set a target of $20,000, but donations surged past that mark, prompting him to raise the goal to $50,000. With contributions continuing to pour in, the target was ultimately increased to $100,000. As of now, the campaign has raised more than $65,000, putting Mendoza over 65 percent of the way to his final goal. Given the level of support, surpassing the $100,000 mark remains a real possibility.

“We’re not victims, we’re attacking this. It’s great to stay as a family, especially since it’s the Christmas season, the season of giving. It’s a really special moment that we can all share.” Mendoza said to the press.

This is a developing story…

