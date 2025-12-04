Fernando Mendoza Rewarded Massive Edge Over Julian Sayin Before Big 10 Championship

Indiana has been on a roll in Curt Cignetti’s second year at the program. Along with their undefeated record, the Hoosiers have a chance to win the conference this Saturday. But even before the game, their QB1 has collected some personal honors in the Big 10. It comes at the cost of Ohio State QB Julian Sayin, currently at a stellar 77.6% efficiency.

Fernando Mendoza has been named the Big 10’s offensive player of the year and the QB of the year. The honors were announced today during a midday program on the Big Ten Network. Mendoza’s resume is now dotted with the coveted Graham-George Player of the Year award and the Friese-Brees QB of the Year award. Apart from their QB1, Indiana’s offensive lineman, Carter Smith, was also named the lineman of the year.

Fernando Mendoza has been phenomenal throughout the season and has 2,758 yards to his name. Not to mention the QB has an impressive 72 percent efficiency at that and has rushed for 243 yards. By all means, then, when one watches his tape, he is a better player than he was at Cal, and is the biggest reason for Indiana getting undefeated.

Talk about a big game player? Indiana hosted a ranked Illinois, and Mendoza passed at an unseen 95% accuracy for 270 yards. Even against Michigan State, the Miami, Florida native passed at 85.7% and notched a 91.7% accuracy against Wisconsin. No wonder the Indiana QB1 is listed to be the favorite (+110) to win the coveted Heisman trophy, with Julian Sayin trailing him (+400) closely. Moreover, the Big 10’s decision to snub Julian Sayin can be detrimental for him in the championship game.

“I feel like every year, guys that are playing in the conference championship games have a leg up on guys that aren’t in the running for the Heisman. Seems like it would be the same way for the playoff,” said 1990 Heisman winner QB Ty Detmer last year. And Detmer’s words aren’t just hollow talk. The Heisman race affects players’ performances, especially when a QB like Julian Sayin would be coming with a thing to prove after the current Big 10’s decision.

Indiana is set to face Ohio State in the Big 10 championship game, and both QBs will look to perform their best. However, since Mendoza has just gotten two coveted awards, morale will be high in the Hoosiers’ camp. Julian Sayin, though, having the freshman tag can put to test on his mental aspect and game sharpness. It could become a major thing for Heisman voters to favor Mendoza after the B1G game. Still, all of it is a possibility that may or may not happen.

Julian Sayin snubbed from major Big 10 honors as Ryan Day offers hopes

Julian Sayin has still won the Big 10 freshman of the year award and was named the Thompson Randle El Freshman of the year. Apart from that, Sayin also took home the Big 10 second team selection honors since Mendoza made the QB spot on the first team. Notably, Sayin is currently in his second year at Ohio State and is a redshirt freshman.

The awards then are just a start for the QB, and the Buckeyes are in special hands with Sayin under center. The Heisman race, too, is still alive for Sayin, in the words of Ryan Day. “I think the award should go to the best player in the country, not necessarily someone with the most stats. That takes a skillful eye to be able to identify that,” said Ryan Day, hinting at Sayin to win the Heisman.

Jeremiah Smith has got the coveted Richeter Howard Receiver of the Year award second consecutive time. Players like Luke Montgomery, Bo Jackson, and OL Austin Siereveld were on the second team too, along with Sayin in the coaches’ team. However, apart from Montgomery and Sayin, other OSU players’ names were missing from the All-Big Ten second team selected by the media. All in all, we are in for an intense matchup when both Ohio State and Indiana come to win the Big 10 title on December 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis. Can Julian Sayin pursuade Heisman voters then?