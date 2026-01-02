Fernando Mendoza Sends Stern Tosh Lupoi Warning as Indiana QB Immediately Turns Attention to Oregon

Fernando Mendoza delivered another efficient performance as Indiana cruised to a lopsided 38–3 win over Alabama in the CFP quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl. With that, in the semifinals, Indiana will face a B1G opponent they already defeated 30–20 during the regular season. Yet the Indiana QB expressed some concern.

“I think the first time I heard that Oregon one, it’s got locked into the game,” said Mendoza when asked about his early thoughts on a rematch with Oregon. “However, Oregon is a fantastic, big 10 opponent. We went over there, and it’s really hard to beat a team twice.

“Oregon’s Dante Moore, you know, Dan Lanning, and their team has a coordinator, Lupoi. Look, Boy, those guys are legit. And so this would be a great matchup. Can’t wait to play some good football against that great matchup.”

Mendoza’s words made it clear that Oregon’s regular-season loss helped Indiana realize just how strong the Ducks are on both sides of the ball. In particular, Oregon’s defense under Tosh Lupoi is expected to present serious challenges in the matchup. In short, despite an unbeaten season, the Hoosiers can’t afford to take this rematch lightly.

