Fernando Mendoza Shares Special Moment With Indiana Fan Battling Rare Disease After 30 Surgeries

Fernando Mendoza may have proven to be a massive threat to the opposition on the field, but what stands out most is the Heisman winner’s humility. During Super Bowl LX on Radio Row, when the star QB met with one of the special Indiana fans, Giovanni Hamilton, his humble and kind nature was on full display during the meeting.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Originally from Pennsylvania, Gio moved to Indianapolis several years ago. Since then, he has become a fixture in the local sports scene. The superfan of the Philadelphia Eagles often appears at Indianapolis Colts games. But above all, he is a warrior, as he lives with Schwartz-Jampel syndrome, a rare genetic condition that affects muscles and bones. When Mendoza finally met this warrior, he had nothing but pleasantries to share about Hamilton.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I appreciate you giving us a little love right there. Gio is my man,” said Mendoza.

The Giovanni Show Podcast captured that special moment between these two. On Saturday, it shared the clip that clearly featured Gio’s excitement about meeting IU’s Heisman winner.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Indiana’s finest! Thank you, Fernando,” wrote that post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“It’s so good to meet you,” said Gio, adding that he plans to be there when Mendoza gets drafted.

It reflects Gio’s dedication as an IU fan. He appears as a member of the media at the 2026 Super Bowl. But this isn’t the first time for the IU fan; in 2025, he covered Super Bowl LIX. While his media credentials are new, his presence is truly special because of the resilience he shows in prioritizing life over his personal struggles, which involves undergoing about 30 surgeries.

ADVERTISEMENT

After that, standing tall with this confidence isn’t easy. But Gio made that moment happen, and Mendoza’s appreciation only amplified how much it mattered.

“I want to change how people look at us as a fan base,” said Gio. “I care about the players, not the jersey they wear.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Gio lives for football. At 13, he went viral after posting a heartfelt “get well” message for Cowboys QB Dak Prescott following his devastating leg injury. Being an Eagles fan, he showed empathy to a rival. That alone turned heads, and the video exploded to 1.7 million views. Eventually, it reached Prescott himself.

“He DM’d me and thanked me,” said Gio. “It meant a lot to me because I can relate to what Dak is going through.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That moment captured who Gio is. Now these two, Mendoza and Gio, have a chance to meet again between April 23 and April 25 during the 2026 draft selection. That will come in time, but Gio’s story of navigating through and overcoming his struggles is truly remarkable.

The Indiana fan’s inspiring story

As Gio lives with SJS, his perspective comes from a life shaped by resilience. Since age two, he’s undergone surgeries on his eyes, jaw, hips, and more. Even at one point, he had to relearn walking. Despite that level of pain, Gio was never afraid to dream big, and football became his escape.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Football helps me through everything,” said Gio.

During recoveries, he studied film, formulated plays, and talked ball. Most importantly, the game gave him focus and hope. He balances school, surgeries, and media appearances, and now he hosts his own podcast. He even has a goal of one day becoming the Eagles’ head coach. That spirit has rallied Eagles Nation around him. From an emotional meeting with Carson Wentz at training camp to fans donating tickets so he could attend games, Gio has become family in Philly.

“Eagles fans are the best fans,” said his mother, Shannon. “They understand what he’s been through.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Moving to Indiana also played a key role in Gio’s emotional growth, as it allowed him to connect with and form strong friendships with other children facing similar challenges.

“This is the reason God had my dad level up his career here in Indy!!” wrote Gio.

Gio could become a pathfinder for many who are struggling with this rare condition in life. Here’s wishing the IU fan achieves more in life.