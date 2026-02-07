Fernando Mendoza Takes Risky NFL Decision After Clear Message to Tom Brady’s Raiders

Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza, the consensus No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, is already taking an unconventional route to the pros. It may be enough for the 2025 Heisman winner to showcase his skills, but it definitely cuts into his opportunity to make a strong impression on NFL scouts. Instead of throwing in the Combine’s sterile environment, Mendoza is choosing the familiar turf of IU’s Pro Day.

During Friday’s appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Mendoza clarified his priority. He has already decided not to throw at the NFL Scouting Combine, instead choosing to help his IU teammates at Pro Day.

“At the combine, you’re throwing to different receivers; it’s a whole different thing,” said Mendoza. “I want to make sure I give my guys the best chance. I want to throw at pro day with my guys, with my running backs, and be there with the boys. The combine, I don’t think throwing’s going to be a priority just because it’s such a quick turnaround.”

But that didn’t change the fact that NFL scouts prioritize Combine results, as identical conditions are provided under a “level playing field” for all players. Despite that, as a QB, Mendoza’s decision makes sense, as it gives him a chance to throw to his WRs, unlike the “guessing game” at the Combine.

Although he wouldn’t participate in drills, the IU QB would attend the combine in Indianapolis. In this case, the timing suggests he will lose his first opportunity. While the NFL Combine takes place from February 23 to March 2, Pro Days usually run from March into early April. But the concern has only intensified given that Mendoza is taking a similar path to Shedeur Sanders in last year’s 2025 NFL Draft.

Yet don’t worry; Fernando Mendoza showed enough potential in his 2025 season, leading IU to an unbeaten historic season and making it the first-ever national champion. That’s probably why the Las Vegas Raiders are widely expected to take him No. 1 overall, as Mendoza appeared to give messages to the franchise. The Raiders’ interest was on full display during the CFP National title game, with owner Mark Davis, Tom Brady, and GM John Spytek all spotted on the IU sideline.

Still, when he appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and was asked about the possibility of joining them, Mendoza said his attention remains locked on the process. When Colin Cowherd mentioned the possibility of going to the Raiders, Mendoza simply crossed his fingers, letting the gesture speak for itself.

Fernando Mendoza’s take on the Raiders’ Tom Brady

If the Raiders call his name with the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, it seems huge for Mendoza, as the IU superstar grew up idolizing Tom Brady. Even on FS1’s The Herd, he admitted Brady shaped how he sees the position.

“I was always a huge Tom Brady fan,” said Mendoza. “I read the TB12 book. I was always big on preparation. Because, like Tom, I’m not the biggest, I’m not the fastest, I’m not the strongest. But the edge is in the intellect and preparation. That’s really important about being quarterback is being cerebral.”

It’s exactly why the Raiders are circling him, and that approach has taken Fernando Mendoza from college star to projected No. 1 pick. And his approach clearly caught Tom Brady’s eye. After watching Mendoza’s play, the seven-time Super Bowl champ praised his mindset and leadership.

“He’s an impressive young man,” said Brady. “The mental and emotional part is the most sustainable trait.”

However, Brady didn’t stop there, stating, “When I see him and he talks about his teammates. When he wins the Heisman Trophy and he’s praising everybody else,” he added. “That’s an endearing quality for a great leader. That’s an endearing quality for a great leader.”

Now the whole thing is just a waiting game to see if the Raiders choose Mendoza or if something else transpires.