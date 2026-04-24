Fernando Mendoza Updates LinkedIn After Signing With Raiders

All the hype, early No. 1 pick projections, and fans’ expectations came true on draft day as Fernando Mendoza went No. 1 overall to the Raiders. Most No. 1 overall picks celebrate with family and agents, and the Heisman winner did that, but his first official act as a pro was a digital one that solidified his unique brand.

Moments after becoming Raider QB, Fernando Mendoza updated his bio on LinkedIn to “NFL QB” and removed “open to work” from his profile. The 22-year-old is to take his LinkedIn profile pretty seriously. It wasn’t a random move. It is a part of his public image, where he keeps his fans posted about his endeavors.

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Even after moving to Indiana, he continued doing internships and kept updating his professional profile. He kept his LinkedIn page active throughout his college years, and now he is doing the same before starting his NF journey. Before the NFL Draft, he already had around 220,000 followers, which now surged to 227,786.

Mendoza’s business-like approach to his career isn’t just for show; it’s rooted in his education at UC Berkeley’s prestigious Haas School of Business. He’s always balanced the playbook with textbooks, a discipline that he says honed the leadership and time-management skills now central to his brand. Mendoza also used LinkedIn to build his professional image. He shared his goals, highlighted leadership and communication skills, and showed that he wanted to grow both as a football player and as a business professional. LinkedIn has always been aware of Fernando Mendoza’s efforts and has acknowledged them, too.

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Imago April 1, 2026, Bloomington, Indiana, United States: Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza 15 seen at the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Network on Pro Day. The Indiana Hoosiers held their NFL Pro Day, giving draft-eligible players the opportunity to showcase their skills in front of scouts, coaches, and executives from the National Football League. The event serves as a key step in the pre-draft process, allowing prospects to perform drills and position workouts to improve their chances ahead of the upcoming NFL Draft. Bloomington United States – ZUMAs197 20260401_aaa_s197_490 Copyright: xJeremyxHoganx

LinkedIn has even launched a new NFL Draft campaign featuring the quarterback. The ad showed how Fernando Mendoza used LinkedIn in real life by regularly updating his profile and sharing his career journey. It focused on how he built his professional identity while moving through important stages of his football career. LinkedIn explained that the campaign reflected how real users behaved every day.

LinkedIn’s Chief Brand Officer, Heather Freeland, explained the thinking behind the campaign.

“Fernando has been intentional about his presence on LinkedIn from the start, sharing his journey, building his brand, and connecting with his community,” said Heather Freeland, Chief Brand Officer at LinkedIn. “With this series of spots, we wanted to show that LinkedIn is about those big professional moments—like getting a new job—but it’s also where careers take shape over time. And Fernando is the perfect person to demonstrate that, as his own career as a professional quarterback takes off.”

Later, even Mendoza posted his draft news on his profile, showing how grateful he is for the opportunity.

“It’s official. Grateful for the opportunity and ready to get to work. # LinkedIn Partner,” Mendoza said.

Mendoza also spoke to his new fans after being drafted. He posted a short video where he greeted Raider Nation and said he was ready to start working with the team.

Fernando Mendoza celebrates his No.1 overall pick

Fernando Mendoza becomes the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft when the Las Vegas Raiders select him. This moment quickly goes viral as fans react strongly to his emotional response and the team’s big decision. After being picked, Mendoza shows strong emotions, and his reaction spreads quickly on the internet. He feels overwhelmed and happy as he celebrates this life-changing moment with his family while watching the draft from his home in Miami.

He stays in Miami during the draft so he can be with his family, especially his mother Elsa, who is suffering from multiple sclerosis. Cameras capture an emotional moment when he hugs her after hearing his name called, showing how important the moment is for him and his family.

Now, after joining the Las Vegas Raiders, Mendoza will start preparing for his NFL career by learning from experienced players. He will work closely with veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, who will guide him and share his knowledge. So, let’s wait and see how this transition turns out for him.