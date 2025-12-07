Fernando Mendoza vs. Julian Sayin: 2025 QB Stats, NIL Value, and More Compared

The top two Big Ten contenders will face off in the Big Ten Championship Game, bringing undefeated 12-0 records into a matchup that will decide far more than bragging rights. Both teams have already secured playoff spots, but the winner will earn the higher seed in the playoffs. This game is about the Big Ten title, preserving an undefeated season, setting the tone before the playoff begins, and fueling a major Heisman Trophy showdown.

Both programs have reached this point primarily due to elite quarterback play. Ohio State’s Julian Sayin and Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza remain locked in a tight Heisman race, and the outcome of this game could provide the decisive boost for whichever quarterback delivers on the big stage.

Fernando Mendoza vs. Julian Sayin’s NIL Value and Deals

Both quarterbacks have demonstrated elite qualities this season. They have shown the ability to make every throw, deliver decisive plays under pressure, and score at will. It’s no surprise that major brands have pursued them with significant NIL deals. Fernando Mendoza’s NIL valuation sits at $2.6 million, with his most notable confirmed partnership being with Adidas, the official apparel partner of Indiana’s athletics department.

He finalized the Adidas deal on December 1, which pushed him into a seventh place in the national top-100 NIL rankings.

Julian Sayin, meanwhile, signed an NIL deal with The Foundation, Ohio State’s official collective, in February of last year. His current NIL valuation is $2.5 million, placing him ninth on the list of the top 100 NIL-earning athletes.

Fernando Mendoza vs. Julian Sayin: 2025 College Stats Comparison

Both Mendoza and Sayin remain neck-and-neck in the Heisman race because of their elite performances this season. As the focal points of their offenses, each quarterback has emerged as the primary playmaker for his team. So how do Mendoza and Sayin stack up against each other?

STAT Fernando Mendoza (Indiana) Julian Sayin (Ohio State) EDGE Games 12 12 Tie Comp/Att (%) 211/293 (72%) 258/327 (78.9%) Sayin Passing Yards 2,758 3,065 Sayin Passing TDs 32 30 Mendoza INTs 5 5 Tie Passer Rating 183.7 184.9 Sayin QBR 88.3 91.4 Sayin

Indiana has developed into one of the most dangerous offensive units in the country, ranking second nationally in points per game at 44.3 and ninth in rushing at 229.8 yards per game. Ohio State has been, however, well-rounded overall, but its offense has remained potent, ranking 12th in points per game at 37.

Fernando Mendoza vs. Julian Sayin: High School Stats Comparison

Before producing standout seasons at their current programs, both Fernando Mendoza and Julian Sayin were highly regarded quarterback prospects in high school.

Stat Fernando Mendoza (Christopher Columbus HS, FL) Julian Sayin (Carlsbad HS, CA) EDGE Senior Comp/Att 133/203 career 158/212 (74.5%) Sayin Career Passing Yards 1,400+ 7,824 yds, 85 TDs Sayin Senior TDs State champ contributor 24 pass + 4 rush Sayin Awards FHSAA 8A title Gatorade CA POY, Elite 11 MVP Sayin

In high school productions alone, Sayin had a clear edge. His 7,800+ passing yards, 85 TDs to 10 INTs over his dominant senior year mark him as elite, one of the top high school QBs nationally.

Fernando Mendoza vs. Julian Sayin Big Ten Championship Preview

With both quarterbacks posting elite numbers, the Big Ten Championship matchup becomes less about raw statistics and more about playing style and situational impact. Mendoza’s balanced offense and dual-threat ability can stress defenses unaccustomed to facing a dynamic, mobile quarterback. Sayin’s consistent accuracy and high-volume passing make him dangerous within a structured, pass-heavy system.

Both programs need their quarterbacks at their absolute best to win. This is no ordinary game. It will determine who finishes as the undefeated Big Ten champion, who earns the higher playoff seed, and which quarterback comes out on top when Fernando Mendoza and Julian Sayin go head-to-head.