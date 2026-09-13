Fernando Mendoza’s Brother Hit With Nepotism Attack as Georgia Tech Fans Voice Frustrations: “Horrible”

Alberto Mendoza learned quickly that playing quarterback in the ACC comes with heavy pressure, especially when your older brother just won the Heisman. After a painful 14-13 opening loss to Colorado, the redshirt sophomore needed a clean home debut against Tennessee. Instead, early mistakes turned fan excitement into instant frustration.

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With Georgia Tech trailing 24-10 in the second quarter, Alberto Mendoza tried to get the ball to Jordan Allen near Tennessee’s 17-yard line on 2nd and 4. Jeremiah Telander was sitting in the passing lane, but he threw it anyway. Telander took the interception, ending a promising drive. There was no complicated explanation for this one other than a bad decision. He tried to fit the ball into a window that was not there. Needless to say, fans lost patience.

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“I want to blame Godsey, but Mendoza’s two picks are solely on him those were horrible and rushed reads,” one fan posted.

That wasn’t the only interception before halftime. There’s a costlier precedent in the same quarter. Earlier, when Georgia Tech was tied 10-10 in the second quarter, Alberto Mendoza tried to make a play on 2nd and 2. Tennessee DB Dejuan Lane saw the throw, picked it off at the Georgia Tech 44, and took it 41 yards for a touchdown. That gave the Vols a 17-10 lead.

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The two picks also put OC George Godsey in the spotlight. Georgia Tech has struggled to turn its possessions into touchdowns, and the offense has looked far too uneven when it needs to finish drives. But Alberto Mendoza cannot escape this part. He came into the season with some legitimate reasons for Georgia Tech to believe in him.

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Alberto Mendoza saw limited action at Indiana last season, showing off his legs with a 58-yard touchdown run while also throwing five touchdown passes. His first start for the Yellow Jackets against Colorado was not terrible, either. He completed 17 of 23 passes for 237 yards and had Georgia Tech in position to win late, but they couldn’t get the kick through. Boo Carter got the block, and that was that.

What makes this sudden collapse hit harder is that Alberto rarely put the ball in danger before. Back at Indiana, he threw just one interception across nine backup appearances while completing 75 percent of his passes.

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Even Fernando struggled early in his college run before rising to national glory, but he protected the football while finding his footing. For Alberto, throwing two costly picks in a single half is completely uncharted ground, making his first real breakdown under big lights feel all the more alarming to fans looking for family traits.

The Tennessee game has been a lot rougher. And Alberto Mendoza is going to hear the family name, too. His brother Fernando won the 2025 Heisman and went No. 1 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. That makes every bad throw a little louder.

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He spent last season as his brother’s backup during Indiana’s national championship run, so the comparison was unavoidable from the beginning. So the nepotism label was always going to be there. Two interceptions in one half have given fans more ammunition, and the reactions have gotten nasty.

One fan lashed out with “Alberto Mendoza should be charged with treason on GT…”

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The jersey jokes followed. “Man, who in their right mind would (buy) an Alberto Mendoza shirt lol definitely not me hahahahahahahahah,” another posted.

Then came the brother comparison. “Fernando Mendoza sucked up all the QB genes. Alberto blows chunks,” one fan added.

This next reaction isn’t subtle. “Alberto Mendoza gonna go down as an all-time nepo baby. You’d think Curt Cignetti welcoming his departure would tell the rest of the country something,” they wrote.

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Another fan added a jab to the transfer, saying, “Alberto Mendoza is a–. I see why Curt Cignetti bought his plane ticket.”

That is a lot of heat for a QB with only two starts under his belt. But that is the deal now. Alberto Mendoza has time to fix it. He has also reached the point where the excuses are going to get harder to sell if the turnovers keep coming. Georgia Tech did not hand him the job because of his last name. Now he has to make sure the performances do not make people believe they did.