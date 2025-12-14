brand-logo
Home/College Football

Fernando Mendoza’s Heartfelt Heisman Gesture for His Latino Grandparents Turns Heads

ByMalabika Dutta

Dec 13, 2025 | 9:11 PM EST

Home/College Football

Fernando Mendoza’s Heartfelt Heisman Gesture for His Latino Grandparents Turns Heads

ByMalabika Dutta

Dec 13, 2025 | 9:11 PM EST

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

HeisMendoza! History arrived in Bloomington with a roar as Fernando Mendoza captured Indiana’s first-ever Heisman Trophy. In just two seasons, he helped transform a searching program into a powerhouse that now has the Hoosiers sitting as the No. 1 seed in the CFP. Yet beyond the accolades, what resonated most was Mendoza’s heartfelt tribute to his grandparents, honoring the foundation that shaped his journey.

“Fernando Mendoza spoke in Spanish for his grandparents in his Heisman winning speech ❤️,” reported ESPN.

“And for my grandparents: Por el amor y sacrificio de mis padres y abuelos, los quiero mucho. De toda mi corazón, de todas mis gracias,” said Mendoza.

Translation: For the love and sacrifice of my parents and grandparents, I love you. With all my heart, thank you.

This is a developing story…

