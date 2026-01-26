Fernando Mendoza’s Key to Indiana National Title Confirms Decision for Next Season

Fernando Mendoza’s exceptional skills took Indiana to a 16-0 season and its first-ever national championship win. However, he wasn’t the only one fighting hard against Miami; his standout WR was helping him out with clutch plays. Now, with Mendoza’s NFL move, the key receiver commits to returning, bolstering Indiana’s offense.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Charlie Becker is heading back to Indiana, as per his Instagram post. He posted a carousel picture of himself with linebacker Aiden Fisher and other Indiana players after the championship game. But what turned everyone’s head is his caption.

“Family forever ❤️…run it back,” he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

With that, he made it clear that Indiana is his only destination.

Charlie Becker returning to Indiana makes sense, as he will not be eligible for the 2026 NFL draft, as he has only been out of high school for two years. To be eligible, the players must be at least three years out of high school.

With Fernando Mendoza, even Charlie Becker played a crucial role in sealing the national title win for Indiana. He recorded four receptions for 65 yards in the championship game against Miami. But his biggest impact came late in the fourth quarter.

ADVERTISEMENT

He hauls in a fourth-and-5 catch at Miami’s 37-yard line with 11:28 minutes remaining. He later converted a third-and-7 at Indiana’s own 48-yard line with 3:06 left. Both helped Indiana to its historic win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Becker’s breakout moment came in the 2025 season, when he appeared in all 12 games and recorded 34 receptions for 679 yards and four touchdowns. His best game came against Illinois State, where he caught six passes for 126 yards with explosive gains of 51 and 33 yards, helping Indiana to secure their first Big Ten win since 1967.

So, getting back a player like him is a major boost for the QB who will replace Mendoza. There are three players in the Kine redshirt transfer. Josh Hoover, Grant Wilson, and Jacob Bell.

On top of it, after losing depth at the wide receiver position with Elijah Sarratt, EJ Williams, and Jonathan Brady exhausting their eligibility and Omar Cooper Jr.’s NFL move, the WR room was already thin. With Becker’s possible return, Curt Cignetti will get a massive push.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indiana makes a massive move for their 2027 class

Amidst waves that Mendoza might be entering the 2026 NFL draft, and Charlie Becker’s return, Curt Cignetti already has eyes on the 2027 recruiting class wide receiver out of Indianapolis. As he is making a case to get in five-star receiver Monshun Sales, who’s drawing heavy interest from programs like Ohio State and Alabama.

But Curt Cignetti already made an impact on him by seizing the opportunity. He invited him to Indiana’s celebration after the national championship. That showed him the Hoosiers’ culture, developmental traits, and championship environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

That left a lasting impression on him. Sales reflected on his visit when he spoke to Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong.

“It was great and felt great to get back there,” Sales said. “They win, that’s what they’re about. They’re showing me they’re winning and competing with the top teams.”

As a junior at Lawrence North High School, he recorded 37 receptions for 794 yards and nine touchdowns. That talent makes his case even stronger. Let’s wait and see if Curt Cignetti can get him back or not.