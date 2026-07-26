Fernando Mendoza’s Mother Sends Emotional Message to Curt Cignetti’s Indiana Amid QB’s $57M Raiders Move: “So Grateful”

The unbreakable bond between former Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza and his mother, Elsa Mendoza, has been one of the most inspiring storylines in sports. Elsa was the reason Mendoza chose the Hoosiers over Georgia and Miami. While Indiana fans will always be grateful she pushed him, Elsa has now also developed a special relationship with the team and the city.

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“Well, we’re so grateful to Indianapolis and IU because you would have never had this opportunity without this city and without the coaches and without, you know. IU. So we’re so grateful; we’re so happy, and IU will always be a part of us,” Elsa said during her appearance at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Brickyard 400 on July 25.

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Mendoza’s success traces to his mother’s guidance during his Cal crossroads, when Elsa urged him to transfer to Indiana. She pushed him to get out of his comfort zone, urging him to “take a swing for the fences” and transfer to Indiana. This led to an underdog claiming the national championship and the Heisman Trophy.

Elsa has been battling multiple sclerosis (MS) for close to two decades. Along with her son, she has deep gratitude for Indiana as well. The city of Indianapolis and the coaching staff provided her son with the platform and development necessary to change his life. Without Indiana, Mendoza would not have become the No. 1 overall NFL draft pick or signed a $57.27 million contract with the Raiders.

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ICignetti welcomed the Mendoza family, including younger brother Alberto, a QB at IU, with full support. During Mendoza’s portal recruitment, Coach Cignetti did not lure him with flashy NIL fortunes. Cignetti looked Elsa and Fernando in the eye and bluntly said, “I’m going to turn you into the best Fernando Mendoza possible.”

Even with Elsa’s condition, Indiana went out of its way to create a safe space for her. As she is wheelchair-bound, they provided accessible accommodations at Memorial Stadium so Elsa could watch her sons play.

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When Hoosiers bagged the national championship, in the celebratory chaos, Cignetti found Elsa and Fernando Sr. He leaned over the barrier to share an emotional embrace with both of them. Elsa has frequently joked about the influence of Cignetti’s no-nonsense persona on her son.

Fernando accidentally dropped a swear word during a highly emotional, live on-field interview. “He’s been around Coach Cignetti too long, who has an X-rated mouth,” Cignetti quipped after Mendoza answered the question about his on-field interview.

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Now, the former Indiana QB is ready to begin a new journey in the pros. He is expected to sit behind veteran Kirk Cousins. As for Elsa and the rest of the family, they’ll have to be at two places to support Alberto and Fernando. The younger of the two QBs is starting afresh at Georgia Tech after transferring from Indiana.