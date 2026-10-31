“Few More Weapons”: Curt Cignetti Confesses Why Indiana Was Better Off in Fernando Mendoza Era Amid QB Comparisons

Indiana quarterback Josh Hoover has stepped into a role that comes with the expectations of a national championship-winning predecessor, Fernando Mendoza. But comparing the Hoosiers’ current offense with the one that powered their 2025 title run raises an interesting question about what has changed beyond the quarterback position.

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Speaking with Kirk Herbstreit on ESPN’s College GameDay, Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti acknowledged that comparisons between Josh Hoover and Fernando Mendoza were inevitable. However, he highlighted how the available offensive personnel differed between the two quarterbacks, pointing toward depth and experience as important factors.

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“I think Fernando may have had a few more weapons to work with in terms of depth and numbers. We have weapons certainly too, but we have some youth in some spots and maybe not quite as much depth,” Cignetti said.

The coach also discussed Hoover’s performance and his ability to protect possession despite the challenges of adjusting to a new program.

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“You know, I think Josh has thrown, what, 18 touchdown passes, one interception, and you know, he’s done a good job of protecting the football,” Cignetti added.

Hoover had also taken a hit against Ohio State, which affected his preparation heading into Week 9. However, Cignetti indicated that the quarterback had made progress during practice.

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“He did get dinged up a little bit against Ohio State. Wasn’t, you know, 100 percent last week. I think he’s had a good week. I’m looking to have a really good game today,” the Indiana coach concluded.

The comparisons have a clear background, considering what Mendoza accomplished during his time in Bloomington. The quarterback guided Indiana through an undefeated 2025 campaign, helping the Hoosiers secure the national championship under Cignetti.

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His performances also established expectations for the offense heading into the following season. Mendoza’s departure left Indiana with the task of finding another quarterback who could operate within the same system while adjusting to the personnel available around him.

That is where Cignetti’s comments about offensive depth become relevant. Rather than suggesting that Indiana lacks talented players, he acknowledged that Mendoza had more options in terms of numbers and depth. His explanation points toward the difference in the supporting cast rather than placing the entire comparison on the quarterbacks themselves.

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Hoover arrived at Indiana after spending several seasons with TCU. During both the 2024 and 2025 seasons, he recorded more than 3,000 passing yards for the Horned Frogs, bringing considerable college experience to Bloomington.

His transition has also produced encouraging numbers. According to Cignetti, Hoover had thrown 18 touchdown passes against just one interception heading into Saturday’s matchup with Minnesota. He had also recorded 1,741 passing yards during the campaign.

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Hoover’s numbers have given Indiana a reason to trust him with the offense. His 18 touchdown passes against just one interception reflect his ability to make plays without giving away possession, something Cignetti specifically praised.

Still, the Hoosiers are working with a younger group in certain positions than they had during Mendoza’s championship season. That difference in depth could make Hoover’s job different from the one his predecessor had in Bloomington.

Indiana entered Saturday’s game against Minnesota at 7-1, with its only loss coming against Ohio State. After an undefeated 2025 season that ended with a national championship, the Hoosiers are once again chasing a place in the College Football Playoff.

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The challenge now is to keep that success going with a different group of players around their quarterback.

With Indiana aiming for another successful season, Hoover will have to make the most of the weapons around him. While his numbers offer promise, Cignetti’s comments highlight why replacing Mendoza involves more than just finding another quarterback.