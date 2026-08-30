Former Ohio State Player Leaves Football Field on Stretcher After Neck Injury Scare

New York Jets running back Chip Trayanum was taken to a local hospital on August 29 after suffering a neck injury in a preseason matchup against the New York Giants. The former Ohio State standout was hit on the final play of the first half at MetLife Stadium and did not return to action.

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Trayanum took a handoff and met a wall of defenders almost immediately. He went down and stayed motionless on the turf, prompting medical teams to rush out. Trainers spent several tense minutes stabilizing his neck before carefully placing him on a backboard and carting him off.

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ESPN’s Rick Cimini reported that Trayanum would “undergo further evaluation”, noting that early scans had come back clean. “All scans have been negative to this point, and there’s optimism that he avoided serious injury,” Cimini posted on X. He further wrote that Trayanum was expected to be “just fine” based on the initial checks.

Silence fell over the stadium as teammates and coaches gathered nearby in prayer. Relief came shortly after when the team confirmed Trayanum was conscious, talking, and able to move his arms and legs before leaving for further scans.

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The timing of his injury complicates his roster chances with the Jets. He entered the preseason finale fighting for a spot behind Breece Hall, Braelon Allen, Isaiah Davis, and Kene Nwangwu, who appeared to have secured the top spots in the Jets’ running back room.

Imago EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – AUGUST 28: Chip Trayanum 40 of the New York Jets runs during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Pre-season game against the New York Giants on August 28, 2026 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle Icon Sportswire) NFL: AUG 28 Giants at Jets EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon26082831196

For undrafted rookies, the final preseason game is far more than a routine exhibition. While established stars watch safely from the sidelines, fringe players are out there risking everything for a roster spot before final cutdown day.

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Every snap carries the weight of years of silent training, unpaid college grinds, and the constant fear of being waived. When Trayanum put his body on the line in those final seconds before halftime, he was not just trying to pick up extra yards. He was fighting for a contract, a place in the locker room, and a chance to prove he belongs in the NFL.

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With Hall and Davis sidelined by injuries and Allen and Nwangwu held out of the preseason finale, Trayanum got extended reps against the Giants.

He finished with 12 carries for 38 yards and a touchdown before he was tackled, continuing an offseason in which he emerged as one of the Jets’ more promising undrafted free agents. The Athletic ranked him among the team’s better UDFA chances to make the roster heading into camp.

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“I think he’ll be just fine,” Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said after the game, according to the Associated Press. “He’ll be just fine.”

Trayanum spent two seasons at Arizona State before moving to Ohio State for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. After a short stint at linebacker, he returned to running back and later played at Kentucky in 2024 and Toledo in 2025. At Toledo, he rushed for 1,015 yards and 12 touchdowns, earning First-team All-MAC honors.

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Trayanum finished his college career with 2,272 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns. His biggest moment came at Ohio State, where he scored the game-winning touchdown with one second left in a 17-14 win over Notre Dame in September 2023. Despite that production, he went undrafted in 2026 before signing with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in May.

With Tyayanum’s current health condition. His roster fate would be on hold. Meanwhile, the Jets turn toward a bigger challenge of shaping a roster capable of ending their 15-year playoff drought.

Aaron Glenn Faces Pressure as Jets Enter 2026 With Long Playoff Drought

The Jets enter the 2026 season after a disappointing 3-14 finish last year, under second-year head coach Aaron Glenn. They also carry the NFL’s longest active playoff drought, as they last made the playoffs in 2010.

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“We’re going to be at our best at whatever we have to do to win the game,” Glenn said during a WFAN segment in the Jets training camp on August 12. “The only focus I have is ‘how do we become a good team and a good organization overall?’ That’s the only thing I think about.”

The Jets enter Year 2 under Glenn, hoping that his defensive pedigree with the Detroit Lions could translate into a turnaround. Glenn now faces a defining season, with the Jets opening against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville on September 13.