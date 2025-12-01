$15M NFL Legend Confirms Interest in Joining Lane Kiffin as Ole Miss Issues Restrictions on LSU HC’s Staff

HC Lane Kiffin’s departure letter struck its intended emotional chord. He reminded Oxford that Friday’s Egg Bowl, Ole Miss’ 38-19 win sealing an unprecedented 11-1 season, would be his final act on the Rebels sideline. Six years, one historic stretch, and a playoff bid within reach, all abandoned for Baton Rouge’s promise of a seven-year, $12-million-per-season future. And that’s where an NFL legend jumped straight into the frame with an offer too bold to ignore.

“Lane if you need a WR coach I can relocate tomorrow,” that’s what former NFL WR Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson posted on X the moment Lane Kiffin dropped his LSU announcement.

No resume attached. Just a Pro Bowl legend offering to park his bags in Baton Rouge before the ink dried on Kiffin’s contract. But his resume speaks for itself.

Chad Johnson spent 11 NFL seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, was drafted 36th overall in 2001, and became the franchise’s all-time leader with 751 catches, 10,783 yards, and 66 touchdowns. His career includes three All-Pro nods, six Pro Bowls, and brief stops with the Patriots and Dolphins, plus a 2024 net worth around $15 million. So even without coaching experience, his production, profile, and built-in recruiting pull give his offer real weight.

For LSU, the pitch is tantalizing. Chad Johnson owns Cincinnati’s records for most receiving yards in a season (1,440), most receiving yards all-time (8,365), and most seasons with 1,000+ yards (6). More importantly, he remains a cultural magnet. In an era where roster building is equal parts development and marketing, Ochocinco is a walking billboard.

During the 2005 season, Chad Johnson created a “Who Covered 85 in ’05” checklist to track defenders who stopped him. Bengals coach Marvin Lewis replaced it with a parody list titled “Did 85 do everything he could to lead his team to victory,” meant to spark the Ravens matchup. The parody list questioned his preparation, effort, and discipline on and off the field. While he hated the switch, claiming the original had become part of his routine, he still torched the Ravens days later and his list was reinstated.

Chad Johnson even publicly backed Lane Kiffin even before the coach finalized his LSU decision, urging Ole Miss to let him finish the postseason during a Nightcap episode. As LSU sent two planes to Oxford, he added a warning that players Lane Kiffin recruited are probably going to hit the portal and follow him. But aside from possible player poaching, staff poaching is already happening.

Ole Miss’ restrictions on Lane Kiffin and his steals

The Rebels informed Lane Kiffin bluntly. Accept LSU, and you will not coach Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff. The administration cited competitive integrity, recruiting conflicts, and the danger of having a future rival head coach overseeing postseason game plans. The standoff escalated fast as he sought to finish the season but Ole Miss refused. Reports even surfaced that the Rebels warned assistants who plan to follow him must leave immediately. And within hours, the exodus began.

CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz confirmed that four of Lane Kiffin’s top lieutenants are already packing for LSU. They include WR coach George McDonald, GM Billy Glasscock, senior associate AD for football operations Thaddeus Rivers, and strength boss Nick Savage. Then John Talty delivered another blow for Ole Miss. OC Charlie Weis Jr., the genius behind Ole Miss’ 498.1-yard offense, is also reuniting with his old boss in Baton Rouge. So who’s left to steady the Rebels?

Ole Miss still has a spine in the remaining coaches. Still as Chris Hummer reports, even more assistants may bolt for LSU. Other members of the Ole Miss staff making the trip with Lane Kiffin to LSU include Co-offensive coordinator Joe Cox, LBs coach Chris Kiffin, senior DPP Mike Williams, and Inside WRs coach Sawyer Jordan. And that’s the cliffhanger. While DC Pete Golding is promoted as the new HC, can Ole Miss hold its playoff footing while its foundation keeps shifting?