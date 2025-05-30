18 Years After Incarceration, Michael Vick Makes Honest Plea on His Past Mistakes & Redemption

It’s impossible not to think of Michael Vick’s past every time you read his name. Once disgraced for the Bad Newz Kennels controversy—where the quarterback was sentenced to 23 months in federal prison for being convicted of running a “cruel and inhumane” dog-fighting ring, life was never the same. The fall from grace was massive and from all directions—a paused NFL career at the height of fame and form, countless endorsement deal departures, and a community that wouldn’t even look at his face.

Yet, Vick never gave up. He filed for bankruptcy to pay off his loans and got a construction job to pay back his other debts while awaiting a return to the NFL. Once he came back two seasons later, Vick shouldered the boos, the hate and the scrutiny. But most of all, he also shouldered the responsibility toward a path of redemption. In the past 18 years, the former Atlanta Falcons quarterback has worked with the Humane Society and even talked to kids about his mistakes urging them not to go down the same path. The signal caller has also indulged in other charitable works hoping it would undo some of the damage, which he further talked about with Melvin Rodriguez in a May 27 episode of The Blessed Code.

“Redemption comes in all types of forms, depending on how you look at it. My form of redemption was to set out to do things that was going to try to make amends the best way I could, and also self-correct. And I knew once I self-corrected myself, I would be able to, like a boxer step back into the ring again, and be able to box with confidence.” Vick also said that he used that reference a lot when it came to this topic. “You know, a mistake is only a mistake if it happens twice. And so I knew, if I can avoid any more mistakes even though mine was a big one, then [the] future’s bright,” he added.

“You just got to work a little harder and be more dedicated and disciplined,” the veteran concluded.

What’s more interesting is also his return to the gridiron despite the gravity of the situation. If not for Andy Reid, maybe Michael Vick would’ve been another forgotten name.

Andy Reid gave Michael Vick the opportunity for redemption

Close to the end of the former NFLer’s prison sentence, Michael Vick was in huge trouble. He was looking at a life that involved not playing football anymore. At this point, Andy Reid took a leap of faith and signed the QB in 2009, offering him a new lease on life. But in the beginning of the second part of his NFL career, Vick was no longer the same shining QB who ruled the 2001 draft. “He’s [Vick] scared to death. He’s shaking to play in the game that he once controlled,” Reid had noted at an event last year, recollecting the initial days of his former player’s comeback. Thankfully, in 2010, Vick was able to quell a part of the fear he was facing with his brilliant season.

3,018 passing yards, 21 TDs, and a 62.6% completion percentage got him the NFL Comeback Player of the Year title, thanks to that leap of faith. So, naturally, Vick holds Reid in extremely high regard and didn’t hold back from praising the Kansas City HC. “Andy just overall helped me become a well-rounded individual. Helped me grow up as a man… It’s just a lot of highs and lows, and Andy was always helping me to stay even-keeled,” the current Norfolk State Spartans coach said once.

As for Vick, he’s now a changed man. Wouldn’t you agree?