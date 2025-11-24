$58.7M Trap FSU in Recent Mike Norvell Decision Amid Heated Fan Cries

FSU head coach Mike Norvell’s job might have been saved by the slimmest margin. After Florida State’s 21-11 loss to NC State, even bowl eligibility feels like a stretch, so fans are understandably wondering how and why the program is choosing to retain him. With a staggering $58.7 million buyout looming, the price tag seems more intimidating than two straight disappointing seasons. So, are financial realities calling the shots in Tallahassee more than on-field results?

“Mike Norvell is going to be retained. Very simple to understand what’s happening here. No one wanted to retain Mike Norvell there. It costs too much to fire him. That’s just the way it is.” ESPN analyst Josh Pate said on his College Football Show. “I like Mike Norvell a lot. I actually think he can be a successful coach. I think they got started down a slippery slope there when it came to roster construction, and they’ve never been able to get their footing.”

Florida State is 7-16 overall since going to 13-1 and winning the ACC championship in 2023. And Norvell holds a 38-33 overall record with a 22-26 against ACC opponents. Despite this fallout, it’s his hefty $58.7 million buyout that’s saving him. After winning the campaign in 2023, FSU extended his contract with a six-year deal, which was supposed to go to $84 million through 2031. But last year’s inconsistency reduced it to $4.5 million.

Even Chairman Peter Collins stressed the same, highlighting their need to pay attention to allocating university resources effectively and addressing other structural deficiencies within the program rather than looking for immediate results. The past few years have already been draining as per financial aspects, with Doak Campbell Stadium renovations and adding significant resources in facilities and staff. Athletic Director Michael Alford stressed the same concern.

“Our responsibility is to do what gives Florida State the strongest competitive position—not just today, but for years to come,” Alford said. “Florida State has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in its football program over the past few years with high expectations.”

And let’s not forget the market is already crowded with teams like Florida, Penn State, LSU, and Auburn. Additionally, hiring a new coach with a playoff and championship record will put more financial strain on Florida State. So, betting on Norvell is the best option for them. Now, you can understand why, after fans’ constant rants about firing Norvell, losing to NC State couldn’t change their minds.

Mike Norvell’s recruiting class also ranks worst in Rivals/247 Sports, which adds more to his woes, and losing 17 of his last 22 games against FBS opponents doesn’t help either. So, to get better experienced players, they will need better financial aid so that this isn’t the case next season. After all, he’s the same guy who guided FSU to its season-opening win against Alabama and added OC Gus Malzahn and DC Tony White to the team. Now, 2026 will be the season that decides whether this loyalty was wisdom or a $58.7 million mistake.

Mike Norvell loses the game despite key plays

Florida State’s destiny turned back and forth after an unforgettable two-minute sequence against NC State. Down 14-11 in the fourth quarter, FSU forced a timeout with 3:53 remaining, hoping to get the ball back to tie the game. Then on 4th and 17, NC State punter Caden Noonkester delivered a punt that bounced off FSU returner K.J. Kirkland’s helmet and back into Wolfpack territory.

They again try to force a punt with 2:28 minutes left, but their muffed punt went off FSU’s wide receiver Squirrel White’s helmet this time, giving NC State the ball at the 16-yard line. Four plays later, Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey connected with tight end Justin Joly for a TD and ended with a 21-11 win.

Despite outgaining them with 383-286 yards, they couldn’t double down on the opportunity. They even recorded more first downs than them, 21-20, but ended up losing. Now, let’s wait and see if Mike Norvell’s team gains bowl eligibility this season or not.