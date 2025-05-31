$54M Deion Sanders Gives 7-Word Blunt Response on Colorado Future Before Torching Media’s Favorite Shedeur Take

Proponent or pouter, adorer or abstainer – no matter what your sentiments towards Deion Sanders are, a couple of things are unequivocally true. He’s given Colorado a lot and, in fairness, Colorado has reciprocated his efforts well. Conceded, what Coach Prime has done for the program, school, and community as a collective cannot be quantified. So it’s almost futile to assess whether the reciprocation has been equal. But Colorado did just give their larger-than-life HC a bag worth $54 million. Justified? Deion himself thinks he more than justified it. And his rationale behind the same is pretty airtight.

When Deion Sanders and his proverbial toolbox stopped by Boulder, the CU Buffs were in a cesspool of mediocrity. Heck, even that may be an understatement. As hyperbolic as it sounds, Colorado was arguably the worst program in the FBS. He didn’t take to the gridiron himself, but Prime spearheaded a complete 180 in fortunes. Taking a 1-win team to 9 wins within two seasons is a testament to his prowess as a coach. But this surge in wins doesn’t even scratch the surface of what kind of impact Deion’s had. When you analyze his gaudy contract, in line with his very best and most affluent contemporaries, you’ve gotta factor the impact beyond football. Which Deion and his accountants sure did!

Deion Sanders guested on fellow NFL vet and cornerback colossus Asante Samuel’s Say What Needs To Be Said show to chop things up. The conversation naturally delved into his coaching escapades with the Buffs. “Do you feel you’ve been compensated properly? You maxed them out?” asked Samuel. “You could never be compensated enough!” replied Deion, half in jest and half serious. He mentioned how he didn’t want to “kill” Colorado or max them out when it came to his contract extension earlier this off-season. But Deion also recognizes and wants others to as well, his true worth to the program. “You can’t just pay me like a normal coach. Because we affect everything. I mean, EVERYTHING,” he resounded, before elaborating.

“You’ve got to pull up the numbers in the consensus…we made $13 million in our first year for Boulder, Colorado. It’s so many things we affect. The attendance, the enrollment…the restaurants, the hotels. We affect everything,” reiterated Deion Sanders.“The [Colorado merchandise] was up 700%. We have the numbers to justify, so when we go into a negotiation, we’re giving you these numbers. It’s not just the wins and losses. It’s the effect that you have on the city, on the state.” Upon this, Asante Samuel actually enacted how the conversation must’ve been. How the CU brass must’ve been “pleading” with Coach Prime to accept the best offer they make, knowing full well they cannot quantity nor offer him the full scope of his worth. “It went something like that!” said Deion, before then making a bold admission.

“I never want to go anywhere anyway,” remarked Deion Sanders. “I know there was a lot of rumors about the next level. And I can’t see that,” he added. Driving home his consistent, vocal assurance that he’s in Boulder for the long haul. Speaking of the next level, this segues into Deion’s comments on son Shedeur Sanders. In particular, his ascension to the NFL and the very loud and very prevalent criticism of how he handled the process.

Deion Sanders wants to bury what he says is a “lie” about son Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders’ almost inexplicable NFL Draft slide has been discussed ad nauseam. In the aftermath of him going from potential lottery pick to damn-near Day 3 fodder, it was reported by various outlets that Shedeur was unprepared in his meetings with at least one franchise. Cocky and entitled, even. Something which fanned the flames of his stock across the board falling. People ran with this reporting as gospel, and it’s almost blurring the lines between subjective hypothesis and objective, factual reality now. However, Deion Sanders is having none of it. He’s staying ten toes down in his stance that his son’s image was scarred falsely.

“People want to create narratives, create stories, and then attach them to a kid that ain’t done nothing wrong,” said Prime. Asante Samuel confronted him about how it feels to see his peers, his fellow NFL players, go after his son in the context of that reporting. “You have no idea, man!” Deion replied. “Stop lying,” he continued.

“You’ve got to understand that my kids are built for everything…We’ve always been in front of the camera. So they know how to navigate [them]. They know how to handle themselves. You’re not going to catch them in some foolery or some mess whatsoever. So when you sit up there and you say something like, ‘He went into the meeting unprepared’ …dude, Shedeur Sanders? Who had six coordinators and still functioned. Leveled up every time we brought somebody new in. You’re gonna tell me he had headphones on? Come on,” said Deion. That’s not an NFL vet’s or a CFB coach’s frustration, but a father’s.

Alas, Shedeur seems to have funneled the cynicism into positivity and has taken to life in the pros well so far. As for Deion Sanders, he’s got one less hat to wear now that his sons are out of Colorado. A program they have molded into its current iteration together, one that Coach Prime will now drive forward. All while being $54 million richer for his labor, and deservedly.