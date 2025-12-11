$54M HC Named Favorite to Replace Sherrone Moore at Michigan

Just days after the Wolverines wrapped their regular season, Sherrone Moore was out. While the reasons may have shaken the program, Michigan isn’t short on options to take the reins as its next head coach. Interestingly, Jedd Fisch’s rapid rise now meets a ready-made contender.

He took Arizona from 1 to 11 misery to a top-11 powerhouse in just three seasons. Now he’s locked into a seven-year deal to lead Washington. His rise has already grabbed attention as a possible replacement for Moore, and according to Kalshi’s early odds for the Michigan job, Jedd Fisch sits at 25%.

Besides, the Crimson Tide’s head coach, Kalen DeBoer, has been floated as a second stronger fit (23%) for the Big Ten than the SEC, according to reports. His team is CFP-bound, but an early playoff stumble could crank up the pressure and push him to explore new horizons. That’s where Michigan could slide into the conversation fast.

Although Moore took the reins in Ann Arbor for two full seasons after Jim Harbaugh bolted for the Los Angeles Chargers fresh off the 2023 national title run, his departure leaves the program seeking steady hands. The Wolverines have named Biff Poggi as interim head coach, all while speculation swirls over who will eventually land the job.

This is a developing story…