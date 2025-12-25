$54M Sherrone Moore Replacement Gives Final Verdict For Michigan Head Coach

Michigan coaching search takes a major hit as the $54 million replacement candidate’s name fades out of the contention. With Kalen DeBoer and Kenny Dillingham out of the mix, Washington Huskies Jedd Fisch emerged at the top of the “gettable coaches” list for Michigan. But now, even he is making his way out of it.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Per source close to Jedd Fisch: ‘Jedd’s not going anywhere,’ Washington Huskies reporter Dave “Softy” Mahler reported on X. “He hasn’t interviewed for the Michigan job, and he won’t interview for the Michigan job.”

As ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported, Fisch, Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz, and Utah’s Kyle Whittingham were part of early discussions with Michigan following the abrupt firing of Sherrone Moore, but now, after Mahler’s claims, it looks like that wasn’t the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

On top of that, Fisch has also signed a seven-year contract worth $54 million with the Huskies. With Huskies, Jedd Fisch earns $7.58 million this season, and as per his contract, he will get a scheduled raise next season, which adds on to Fisch’s decision to stay put with the program.

His 15-11 record and a 9-4 season, with a familiarity with Michigan as their passing game coordinator and the Big Ten conference, made him a perfect fit for the team. Even his Arizona stint from 2021 to 2023, where Fisch made a major turnaround with them before taking the reins at the Huskies in 2024, added to it. But Fisch clearly stated his focus on developing Huskies for the LA Bowl win, emphasizing that he is “fully focused on the team.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though Fisch isn’t making a move to the Michigan roster, retention remains a major issue for him. As Huskies are on the verge of losing 11 players to the transfer portal, including key contributors like running back Adam Mohammed, defensive tackle Bryce Butler, and freshman wide receiver Raiden Vines-Bright. If things go this way, Fisch might think of second options.

“We’re working very hard at that, to make sure we keep staff together, team together,” Fisch said after the Boise State game. “We’ll meet and Zoom and have a lot of calls regarding trying to get everything ready to go for January 3 or 4, whenever we have that first team meeting. But it’s going to look like probably a lot of work [in the next few weeks], fundraising and talking to donors and trying to put our best team together that we possibly can.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

On the other hand, teams like Michigan can give better financial aid to the program, bringing in talented players like Bryce Underwood. With the help of NIL booster Dave Portnoy, even Fisch might get a better pay raise, as his buyout will also drop from $10 million to $6 million. But for now, that’s not the case. Fisch smacks a major recruiting target with the Huskies.

Jedd Fisch’s team gets major recruiting news

With Jedd Fisch’s Michigan rumors coming to rest, the Washington Huskies get another major recruiting news for the class of 2027, as they secure another in-state commitment from Graham Kapowsin cornerback Maurice Williams. He announced his commitment to the Huskies through social media on Wednesday and became the second member of their 2027 class. He joins Sumner native Braylon Pope, who committed earlier in December.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their commitment shows the program’s focus on retaining local talent within the state. And getting Williams in is a major boost for Jedd Fisch’s program. He is ranked the No. 7 player in Washington, the No. 42 cornerback nationally, and the No. 433 overall player in the country.

He attracted interest from multiple programs before making the final move to the Huskies. He holds scholarship offers from Arizona State, BYU, Washington State, and other Pac-12 and Mountain West schools. But despite that, he made his move to the Jedd Fisch program. He brings in press coverage as he rarely allows clean releases off the line of scrimmage, making him a perfect fit for John Richardson’s team, which developed players like Tacario Davis and Ephesians Prysock.

So, with a major recruiting boost and Fisch’s commitment to the program, things look aligned for the Washington Huskies. Let’s wait and see how they show up next season.