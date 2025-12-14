$54.3M Coach Confirms Michigan HC Job Status Hours Before Season’s Most Important Game

Michigan appears to have lost one of its head-coaching targets. Despite strong ties to the program that once made him a leading candidate, the Washington head coach has now made his loyalty clear, reaffirming his commitment to the Huskies ahead of their LA Bowl game.

“Yeah, I expect him to be here,” said Fisch during his Friday presser.

That loyalty came with tangible investments for the 49-year-old, who signed a seven-year deal for an average of $7.75 million a year, which will pay him nearly $54.3 million in total.

Inheriting a roster stripped of nearly every starter from Kalen DeBoer’s national runner-up team, Fisch guided the Huskies to a 14–11 record over two seasons, including an 8–4 improvement this year. With that, the program has a chance to finish the season in style, kicking off bowl season against Boise State at SoFi Stadium. It’s a stage that comes with some real benefits.

It helps in building crucial momentum heading into the 2026 campaign. The Huskies are closing out the Pac-12’s contractual chapter, with the bowl expected to disappear after this game, thanks to conference realignment. That alone gives the moment weight. Add this: Washington enters with more wins than any Pac-12 legacy team to ever play in the LA Bowl. Now, while history is on the line and standards can be set, for Jedd Fisch, this game matters.

Given his focus on the LA Bowl, tuning out the noise surrounding the Michigan head-coaching job makes sense. He even made it clear that his attention is solely on the Huskies and finishing this season strong.

“We haven’t spent any time focused in on what people are saying in the outside noise regarding me or other coaches on our staff or me,” said Fisch.

Although his loyalty to Washington stands out, his rapid rise and deep ties still make him a near-perfect fit for the Michigan job.

First of all, Fisch knows Ann Arbor well, having spent two early seasons (from 2015 to 2016) there under Jim Harbaugh. While he was highly respected internally during that time, he later engineered an impressive turnaround at Arizona. He revived a struggling program and delivered a 10-win season that finished No. 11 nationally in just his third year. Beyond that, what makes Jedd Fisch a true fit for the Michigan head coach job is his offensive creativity and recruiting ability.

With a budding star in QB Demond Williams Jr., Fisch’s offensive creativity stands out, something that could quickly jolt a Michigan offense that has looked listless over the past two seasons. On top of that, Fisch’s elite recruiting efforts are exemplified by Washington’s 2026 class, ranked No. 12 nationally per 247Sports, while he pushed Washington to back-to-back bowl trips.

But Michigan, at least for now, won’t get a taste of that prowess, as the Washington head coach isn’t going anywhere and is staying put with the Huskies. So what options are left for Michigan now?

Michigan may have to settle for a backup plan

Things have moved fast in Ann Arbor, and calling the week ‘hectic’ doesn’t quite cover it. With Michigan searching for leadership, the urgency is clear—especially with several big-name options already off the market. That’s where the rumors hit a wall, and Kenny Dillingham was the popular name.

“I mean, that’s one of the best programs in the country,” said Dillingham on the Michigan job opening.

With those words, it might seem like he has a chance to land with the Wolverines. But that won’t happen, as the Arizona State head coach quickly made his loyalty clear.

“That doesn’t change how I feel about here (at ASU),” said Dillingham.

In addition, with signs pointing toward his staying put and finalizing a new deal at ASU, it becomes clearer that he is not going anywhere for now.

However, another name keeps hovering. Kalen DeBoer. While the résumé fits and the success speaks, there’s a problem. He appears content in Tuscaloosa with the Crimson Tide. But could that change if Alabama stumbles against Oklahoma in the playoff? Maybe.

Still, for now, Michigan may be staring at a future where the “Plan B” label feels uncomfortably accurate.