The stands at Ohio Stadium were still filling when the temperature on the field spiked. An hour before kickoff of The Game, Michigan players came charging out of the tunnel and headed straight toward the south end zone. Within moments, Buckeyes in red warmups and Wolverines in yellow were chest-to-chest in a dense, shoving scrum near the sideline. Coaches, staff, security, and officials rushed in from every direction as fans already in their seats pulled out phones to record it.

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FOX College Football captured the scene and posted the footage with a simple caption that summed up the morning: “The hatred is alive already in pregame.” On-screen text across the video read “MICHIGAN AND OHIO STATE FIGHTING ALREADY.” A voice on the clip noted that the Michigan players “ran out of the tunnel and went over there” before the two sides converged. What started the exchange remained unclear, but the video showed prolonged pushing and jawing with no pads involved and no game yet underway.

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Players from both programs stayed locked in the circle long enough for the group to swell. Staff members from each sideline worked to peel bodies apart while officials stepped into the middle. No one appeared injured once order returned, and the teams eventually separated to finish warmups. The incident happened in the open, in front of a crowd still arriving for a noon kickoff.

This was not the first time these two programs have let the rivalry spill outside the lines at Ohio Stadium. Two years earlier, after Michigan’s 13-10 upset, Wolverines players attempted to plant a flag on the Block O at midfield. The confrontation that followed required multiple law enforcement agencies, and officers used pepper spray to break it up. That postgame melee became a national talking point. Saturday’s version arrived earlier and in warmups, not in full gear, but the temperature felt familiar.

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“The Game” has always carried an edge that does not wait for the opening kick. Michigan entered the afternoon at 6-5. Ohio State stood at 7-4 and ranked No. 25 in some polls. Neither team had a realistic path to the College Football Playoff, a sharp contrast to recent seasons when the matchup often carried conference or postseason stakes. Last year in Ann Arbor, the Buckeyes snapped Michigan’s four-game winning streak in the series with a 27-9 victory. The Wolverines had taken the previous two meetings in Columbus, in 2022 and 2024.

One report from the field indicated Michigan defensive tackle Deyvid Palepale appeared to be exchanging words with an Ohio State player as the groups came together. Palepale, a junior interior lineman, has seen limited snaps this season but was on the field for the pregame sequence. Whether that exchange served as the spark or simply one of many verbal exchanges in the scrum was not confirmed by either program.

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Fans in the stands and across social media reacted immediately once the footage spread. Many noted that the lower stakes of the 2026 season had done nothing to cool the longstanding animosity between the programs.

“The Game doesn’t need a warm-up. The hate shows up before kickoff every year,” one fan posted. “Both fan bases have been in pregame since last November. Today is just when the cameras showed up,” another added.

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“Can’t stand either, but in this day and age I can appreciate a REAL rivalry and dislike of an opponent,” a third observer wrote. “The bitterness of two underachieving seasons boiling over,” someone else observed, pointing to Michigan’s 6-5 mark and Ohio State’s 7-4 record as extra fuel for the early confrontation.